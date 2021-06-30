











This isn’t your good ol’ traditional mushy potato salad smothered in mayonnaise. This simple yet delicious salad blend of potatoes, mushrooms, and bacon bits is seasoned with delicious garlic and then roasted to perfection.

It can be served either warm or cold at family get-togethers, BBQs, picnics or pot luck dinners. Either way it’s a great side and will be sure to disappear in a flash whenever you make it!

As an added bonus, it’s super easy to make, healthy and an excellent summer side dish that pairs well with just about anything.

White or cremini mushrooms work best for this scrumptious salad. If you want a more mild flavour go for the white mushrooms and if you want a deeper, richer flavour, cremini is the answer.

You can opt to add the garlic later after the potatoes, bacon and mushroom are cooked in the oven if you like a more intense garlicky taste. For this recipe, however, the garlic is roasted as well so it does not overpower the flavour of the potatoes, bacon and mushroom.

CHEF’S TIP

Boil the potatoes until fork tender — be careful not to overcook them! Drain and rinse the potatoes with cold water to prevent them from cooking further.

Potato Salad with Bacon and Mushrooms This combination of baby potatoes, crispy bacon and meaty mushrooms makes for an irresistible salad served either warm or cold. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 bag baby potatoes

250 g diced bacon

400 g mushrooms of your choice chopped

3 tbsp crushed garlic

salt and black pepper

chopped parsley Instructions Preheat the oven to 190 °C / 374 °F

Place the washed potatoes with the skin on, in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to boil until almost soft. Drain

Prepare an oven dish of your choice with Cook and Spray

Layer the dish with potatoes and mushrooms and sprinkle with salt and black pepper

Place the diced bacon on top and bake for about 30 minutes

Halfway through the baking mix the ingredients

Remove from the oven and let it cool

Garnish with chopped parsley Notes Serve hot or cold Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

