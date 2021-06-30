This isn’t your good ol’ traditional mushy potato salad smothered in mayonnaise. This simple yet delicious salad blend of potatoes, mushrooms, and bacon bits is seasoned with delicious garlic and then roasted to perfection.
It can be served either warm or cold at family get-togethers, BBQs, picnics or pot luck dinners. Either way it’s a great side and will be sure to disappear in a flash whenever you make it!
As an added bonus, it’s super easy to make, healthy and an excellent summer side dish that pairs well with just about anything.
White or cremini mushrooms work best for this scrumptious salad. If you want a more mild flavour go for the white mushrooms and if you want a deeper, richer flavour, cremini is the answer.
You can opt to add the garlic later after the potatoes, bacon and mushroom are cooked in the oven if you like a more intense garlicky taste. For this recipe, however, the garlic is roasted as well so it does not overpower the flavour of the potatoes, bacon and mushroom.
CHEF’S TIP
- Boil the potatoes until fork tender — be careful not to overcook them! Drain and rinse the potatoes with cold water to prevent them from cooking further.
Ingredients
- 1 bag baby potatoes
- 250 g diced bacon
- 400 g mushrooms of your choice chopped
- 3 tbsp crushed garlic
- salt and black pepper
- chopped parsley
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 190°C / 374°F
- Place the washed potatoes with the skin on, in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to boil until almost soft. Drain
- Prepare an oven dish of your choice with Cook and Spray
- Layer the dish with potatoes and mushrooms and sprinkle with salt and black pepper
- Place the diced bacon on top and bake for about 30 minutes
- Halfway through the baking mix the ingredients
- Remove from the oven and let it cool
- Garnish with chopped parsley
Notes
RELATED: How To Make: Lamingtons dipped in white chocolate