











Soft, buttery lamingtons are the perfect sweet treat for morning or afternoon tea…or even as an indulgent midnight snack!

These fluffy and airy sponge cakes are dipped in a rich and creamy white chocolate sauce and coconut. The white chocolate gives the lamingtons the appearance of snowy fairy cakes, while the red, yellow and green food colouring deliver on the fun factor.

The end result is a colourful offering of white, red, yellow and green chocolate-dipped lamingtons. A true rainbow delight ideal for tea parties, baby showers or birthdays.

Having the chocolate coating on the outside not only tastes great, but helps to keep the cake from drying out, maintaining its moist and crumbly texture.

You could of course bake your own sponge cake, but this effortless recipe make use of the store-bought version. Quick and easy and a real time-saver if you need to put together a delicious tea-time treat in a hurry.

For a hassle-free dipping process, place each slice of sponge cake on a fork and dunk it in the chocolate sauce. You may need to roll it around a bit to ensure it’s completely covered. Then use the fork to lift the cake out of the chocolate and pop it into the coconut. Use the fork to cover the cake with coconut, then once coated, transfer to a wire rack to dry.

Lamingtons freeze well, so feel free to make a double batch of these melt-in-your-mouth treats. Either allow them to thaw for half an hour or pop them in the microwave for 10-15 seconds.

CHEF’S TIP

If your sponge cake is too crumbly to work with, freeze the slices for an hour or so before dunking in the chocolate.

Lamingtons dipped in white chocolate Give traditional lamingtons a new look, taste and texture by dipping it in heavenly sweet white chocolate. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 baked sponge cake, sliced into 16 blocks

300 ml fresh cream

400 gram white chocolate

2 cups desiccated coconut

red, yellow and green food colouring Instructions Separate the coconut into three equal bowls

Add a few drops of a colour to each bowl

In a double boiler, melt the chocolate

Add the cream gradually, mix well and remove from the heat

Dip each block of cake in the chocolate sauce, then in the coconut

Arrange on a baking tray or wire rack and let the pieces of cake set for two hours Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

