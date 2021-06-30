











As if he hasn’t humiliated enough, disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock has seen his plight mocked by a group of policeman stationed outside Downing Street.

In hilarious footage posted on Twitter by The Sun, a passer-by asks the coppers if Hancock “is allowed to play”.

One cheeky officer replies: “No, he’s clearing out his locker at the moment. He’s done his play already.”

Cheeky Downing Street cops crack jokes about Matt Hancock pic.twitter.com/AkKiXJzs02 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 29, 2021

Hancock resigned as health secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Images and video showed Hancock in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo last month. He wrote to Boris Johnson on Saturday and said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time.”

He said: “We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance.”

He paid tribute to NHS staff and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) officials and admitted that “we didn’t get every decision right”.

But he said: “I know people understand how hard it is to deal with the unknown, making the difficult trade-off between freedom, prosperity and health that we have faced.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Hancock added: “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, you have made. And those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”

