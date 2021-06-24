











Dish up a delicious splash of colour on your plate with these juicy balsamic-glazed rainbow carrots. It will immediately elevate your meal to restaurant grade, impressing family and friends. This Rainbow Carrots with Balsamic Reduction is perfect for special occasions served as a side to roast chicken, filet steak or salmon.

These brightly coloured rainbow carrots are so elegant looking when they’re done, and no one needs to know just how easy they were to make!

The brown sugar and balsamic vinegar give a sweet and slightly tangy taste to this carrot side. You simply simmer the balsamic vinegar with some sugar on the stove top. It only takes a few minutes and you’ll get a thick, syrupy consistency, almost like honey.

Then after boiling the rainbow carrots with a pinch of baking soda to help maintain their colour, one simply drizzle the balsamic reduction over the carrots. You could even garnish the carrots with a sprinkling of chopped chives or parsley.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Healthline, all types of carrots are highly nutritious, but purple carrots are especially rich in powerful antioxidants known to fight inflammation and benefit certain health conditions. Purple carrots may improve heart health, encourage weight loss, and reduce risk of certain cancers.

Rainbow Carrots with Balsamic Reduction Transform your Sunday lunch roast chicken with these gourmet-style rainbow carrots prepared in a balsamic reduction. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 38 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 400 gram julienne-cut rainbow carrots

5 ml butter

2 ml baking soda

200 ml water

20 ml brown sugar

100 ml balsamic vinaigrette

salt & pepper Instructions In a saucepan, heat the water

Add the baking soda and carrots

Boil for five minutes

The baking soda helps to retain the colour

Drain the carrots

In a sauce pan, heat the butter

Add the vinegar and sugar

Reduce over medium heat

Pour over the carrots Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Sweet and Sticky Grilled Lamb Ribs