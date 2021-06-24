Dish up a delicious splash of colour on your plate with these juicy balsamic-glazed rainbow carrots. It will immediately elevate your meal to restaurant grade, impressing family and friends. This Rainbow Carrots with Balsamic Reduction is perfect for special occasions served as a side to roast chicken, filet steak or salmon.
These brightly coloured rainbow carrots are so elegant looking when they’re done, and no one needs to know just how easy they were to make!
The brown sugar and balsamic vinegar give a sweet and slightly tangy taste to this carrot side. You simply simmer the balsamic vinegar with some sugar on the stove top. It only takes a few minutes and you’ll get a thick, syrupy consistency, almost like honey.
Then after boiling the rainbow carrots with a pinch of baking soda to help maintain their colour, one simply drizzle the balsamic reduction over the carrots. You could even garnish the carrots with a sprinkling of chopped chives or parsley.
DID YOU KNOW?
According to Healthline, all types of carrots are highly nutritious, but purple carrots are especially rich in powerful antioxidants known to fight inflammation and benefit certain health conditions. Purple carrots may improve heart health, encourage weight loss, and reduce risk of certain cancers.
Ingredients
- 400 gram julienne-cut rainbow carrots
- 5 ml butter
- 2 ml baking soda
- 200 ml water
- 20 ml brown sugar
- 100 ml balsamic vinaigrette
- salt & pepper
Instructions
- In a saucepan, heat the water
- Add the baking soda and carrots
- Boil for five minutes
- The baking soda helps to retain the colour
- Drain the carrots
- In a sauce pan, heat the butter
- Add the vinegar and sugar
- Reduce over medium heat
- Pour over the carrots
