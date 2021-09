A pasta a day keeps the doctor away…right? Either way, we can’t get enough of this pasta puttanesca recipe. Filled with interesting flavours and components, this is the perfect dish for a lazy afternoon.

What is pasta puttanesca?

This dish was invented in the mid-20th century in Naples. Typically, it is made with tomatoes, olives, capers and garlic. And in today’s recipe, we will be adding just that and so much more. For a bit of a salty (and fishy) surprise, we’ll be adding 8 anchovy fillets. And it is said that anchovies are a chef’s best-kept secret, as they balance the flavours and add saltiness to the dish.

The taste of capers can be described as the brininess of green olives and it has a lemony tang to it. The lemony tang, especially, compliments the dish and goes well with the fresh tomato taste. And once mixed in with the garlic and fresh basil, you’ll be in pasta heaven.

Chef’s Tip

Since anchovies and olives are already quite salty, do not add any more salt before you have tasted the pasta dish. There’s nothing as frustrating as working hard on a dish and taking that first bite into a salty disappointment.

Serve this on a bed of spaghetti and grate cheese over so that it melts into the pasta. Buon appetito!

Pasta Puttanesca Ingredients 400 g Spaghetti / pasta

20 ml olive oil

½ tsp crushed chili flakes

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

8 anchovy fillets

½ cup capers

1 cup black olives ~ pitted

a large cup of diced tomatoes (ripe) or 1 tin of cherry tomato.

a handful of basil leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

hard cheese – grated

8 tbsp Virgin Olive oil

chopped parsley for garnishing or basil leaves. Instructions Heat the oil, then add the garlic and lightly roast.

Add the chili and the anchovies. The anchovies should be disintegrating in the oil – if not feel free to help disintegrate with a wooden spoon.

Add the capers, olives, and tomatoes, then stir.

Cook for 15 mins and if using fresh tomatoes, crush with a fork if necessary to achieve a sauce texture.

*Serve while warm with grated cheese. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

