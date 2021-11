The combination of apples and pork dates back centuries and is super traditional. Before sugar was readily available to everyone, many foods sweetened by fruit were usually served alongside or in combination with savoury. And so apples became a common way to add a touch of sweetness to any pork dish.

Apple cooks really well with pork too since the acidity of the apples helps the digestion of fatty meat like pork.

How to prepare the pork chops

We recommend using pork chops on the bone as they tend to have the best flavour. And the thicker they are, the juicier the end result will be.

To prepare the pork chops, you will be searing them in some oil. As the pork sears, the natural sugars on the surface of the meat caramelize and it starts to brown, This then forms a rich brown crust which amplifies the flavour of the meat.

Before adding the pork chops to the hot pan, be sure to pat the chops dry. Any moisture that is left can turn into steam which will prevent the crust from becoming crispy. And another good tip is to never overload your pan as this will compromise the browning process.

One Pot Pork Chops with Apples and Onions Delve into the traditional flavour combination of apple and pork but make it modern – so it's easy and delicious. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Content Factory Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil (divided)

4-5 bone-in pork chops (whatever with comfortably fit in your pan)

salt and black pepper to taste

¾ cup low sodium chicken stock if making more chops, adjust the quantity of the stock

1 tbsp Dijon mustard or whole-grain Dijon

1 ½ tsp fresh rosemary chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme chopped

4 medium apples thinly sliced

1 large red or white onion thinly sliced Instructions Trim the fat off of the pork chops (optional).

Season both sides of pork chops with salt and black pepper.

Add 1 tbsp olive oil to a large skillet, and heat over high heat.

Place pork chops to the pan, ensuring the chops are not over crowded to ensure even browning.

Sear 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until pork chops are mostly done. Chops will continue cookingin the sauce later.

Remove chops, set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together chicken stock and mustard, set aside.

Add remaining 1 tbsp oil to the pan, add apples and onions. stir-fry for about 5 minutes, season with salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Mix well.

Pour in stock mixture, using a wooden spoon to gently scrape the bottom of the pan to release any brown bits that are full of flavour.

Slide pork chops back into the pan, nestling them down in between the apples.

Cook until pork chops are tender and liquid has reduced by half. If you need more liquid, add more stock with the added mustard and cook until the chops are deliciously tender.

*Serve with vegetables of your choice. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

