











As we patiently wait for Covid-free holidays to Spain, chef Omar Allibhoy has shared a recipe for lemon and honey chicken wings, taken from his ‘Spanish Made Simple’ cookbook.

Having previously worked in the kitchen at Michelin-starred El Bulli in Catalonia, before founding Tapas Revolution, Omar Allibhoy has re-released his ‘Spanish Made Simple’ cookbook as a compact edition. Condensing the Madrid-born chef’s encyclopaedic knowledge of Spanish cuisine into a user-friendly guide, the compact edition features 100 Spanish recipes for every day cooking at home. In addition to guiding readers through the basics of key Spanish dishes, the recipes showcase the deep flavours and vibrant colours synonymous with Spanish cooking, following Allibhoy’s kitchen philosophy: “cook without fuss, eat like a king”. Refreshingly, all ingredients are also fairly easy to get hold of.

Utilising a severely under-appreciated component from one of the world’s most popular ingredients, this lemon and honey chicken wings recipe features a small number of inexpensive, easy-to-source ingredients. Once initially boiled and drained, the chicken wings are fried with thyme, lemon wedges and garlic, then sprinkled with sweet smoked paprika, lemon juice, and honey. Once cooked, the honey and lemon-glazed wings are also finished with a sprinkle of lemon zest, finely chopped coriander, and a generous pinch of sea salt.

On his lemon and honey chicken wings recipe, Omar Allibhoy said: “I am yet to meet someone who doesn’t like chicken wings. Traditionally this recipe was made using the whole chicken, however it is so much more shareable when made with wings.”

Recipe extracted from Spanish Made Simple: 100 Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day by Omar Allibhoy (Quadrille, £14.99) Photography © Martin Poole.

Omar Allibhoy’s Lemon & Honey Chicken Wings Recipe

Lemon & Honey Chicken Wings

1 lemon

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 garlic bulb cut in half

A pinch sweet pimentón sweet smoked paprika

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coriander leaves chopped

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the chicken wings and boil for 5 minutes. Remove and drain on kitchen paper for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, zest the lemon, halve it and squeeze out the juice, but don’t throw the rest of it away.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Add the thyme sprigs, chicken wings, squeezed lemon halves and the garlic and fry for a couple of minutes on each side. Sprinkle the pimentón over the chicken and after 10 seconds drizzle the lemon juice and honey into the pan. Season with salt and pepper.

Continue to sauté the chicken, allowing the liquid to reduce while making sure the wings are fully coated in the glaze. Add the lemon zest right at the end as it turns bitter if added too early and loses its fragrance quite quickly.

Sprinkle with the chopped coriander and sea salt before serving.

