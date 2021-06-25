











Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with a close friend and lobbyist who is a taxpayer-funded adviser to his department.

He was allegedly caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, according to The Sun , which published photographs of what it called a “steamy clinch”, at his Whitehall office.

The security camera pictures were taken on 6 May.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been married for 15 years to Martha, and the pair have three children.

The paper refers to a whistleblower who revealed the Health Secretary had been ­spotted cheating on his wife.

He was seen kissing her at the Department of Health’s London HQ during office hours last month as the mutant strain began spreading.

A Whitehall whistleblower told The Sun it was “shocking that Mr Hancock was having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an adviser and friend he used public money to hire”.

Dominic Cummings has had the daggers out for Hancock, for a long time, but in public since his committee hearings, but Hancock seems to have a lot of enemies these days.

Reactions

Cheating, or allegations of cheating, by MPs is nothing new, and some might find it awful during the biggest crisis of a generation, the Health Secretary might have spent his time chasing another woman.

However, many on social media were wondering how the newspaper managed to get hold of Government CCTV.

1.

The Hancock affair isn’t simply about him cheating on his wife, it is about more than infidelity. Questions:

1. Why was the aide appointed without due diligence?

2. Why was departmental CCTV leaked to the Sun?

3. Who leaked it to the Sun?

4. Why hasn’t @BBCr4today covered it? — Ian Parsons #FBPE #FBNHS (@IanLabour) June 25, 2021

2.

Matt Hancock accused of having affair – who really cares about who he snogs? But putting your alleged mistress on the board of the DHSC, giving her a Parliamentary pass and appointing her as an aide at taxpayer cost raises questions https://t.co/KrYnwkZZ2H — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) June 25, 2021

3.

It’s one thing for a ‘whistleblower’ to say that they’ve personally witnessed Hancock and Coladangelo carrying on, and that their affair is an open secret, but it’s quite something else for The Sun to be handed CCTV from a government office. Was that sanctioned from the top? — Moog (@a_toots) June 25, 2021

4.

“The Sun claims they have been having an affair – but it is not known if they remain in a relationship that was a secret until today.” Murdoch has decided Hancock must go. pic.twitter.com/1htYPU2jaD — DL (@Goldbirdwing) June 25, 2021

5.

Why does Matt Hancock’s affair matter, but Boris Johnson’s multiple affairs not matter? — G #blacklivesmatter #noPlanetB #keepitintheground (@eurasiafantasia) June 25, 2021

6.

I wonder if the manner by which Matt Hancock’s affair was exposed in The S*n is actually collusion between the tabloid and certain ministers to 1) bury bad news or 2) simply the means by which Hancock is ousted. If the latter, it’s also a means to ousting Johnson. Watching ERG. — Kaye Mac 💙🌻💜 (@KayeMac04) June 25, 2021

7.

God, it would be the most British thing ever if a minister who’s been able to keep his job despite tens of thousands of people dying in care homes on his watch ends up losing it as a result of an extra-marital affair. https://t.co/CR1aFmmNAX — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) June 25, 2021

8.

Harry Cole, from the Sun, pushed back on accusations that this was a ‘private matter,’

Some context for “entirely privately” line:

-affair conducted in Health HQ

-with an aide given taxpayer funded contract in secret last year

-in the middle of the afternoonhttps://t.co/EMWOpORoex https://t.co/gqlb72lRoK — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 25, 2021

9.

A world where Hancock is apparently sexy enough to have an affair *shakes head* pic.twitter.com/DF5nRqqlwF — Dr Owain Connors (@OwainConnors) June 25, 2021

10.

I honestly couldn’t care less about Matt Hancock having an affair.



What concerns me is CCTV footage making its way from a government office to The Sun’s.



There’s either been a leak or a security breach.



If Hancock goes because of an affair, so should the Prime Minister. — Scarlett Parrish (John Bercow stan account) (@ScarredParrot) June 25, 2021

