











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 25 June 2021

Rain clearing much of England and Wales but heavy showers developing in southeast. Rain continuing for east Scotland and northeast England where much colder than Thursday. Mostly fine Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain or showers become confined to southern areas Saturday, lasting into Sunday here. Many other areas likely to become settled and warm. Potential for heavy rain in the south Monday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy and damp start with outbreaks of rain clearing east through the morning. Some brighter spells developing by the afternoon, but also a risk of heavy showers, perhaps isolated thunderstorms. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Largely fine Saturday, with sunny spells, but heavy showers possible. Cloudier Sunday and Monday, with further showers, perhaps slow moving in place. Chance of thundery downpours, mainly Monday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.