What’s better than a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of fettuccine pasta? Comforting, creamy and delicious, what more do you need?

You Can’t Go Wrong With A Classic

This pasta sauce is the classic that just keeps on getting better and better. The alfredo sauce has been around since the early 20th century and was created by Alfredo di Lelio in Italy. And here we are today in the 21st century, still obsessed with it. Oh, how grateful we are for Mr di Lelio!

In today’s recipe, we will be using classic ingredients to create this amazing sauce: butter, cream, garlic and parmesan cheese. Feel free to use any other hard cheese, however, we do recommend grated parmesan cheese for the best (and yummiest) result.

When starting your sauce by melting the butter and cream, make sure that your heat isn’t too high. You do not want to run the risk of burning your butter, and you also don’t want the butter and cream mixture to fully boil – just keep it at a simmer. Once your garlic is added, you are going to continue to whisk the mixture to avoid any clumps forming. And then lastly, you add the parmesan cheese. As the cheese is added and stirred into the sauce, the sauce will begin to thicken. It’s as easy as that!

If you want to mix the flavours up a bit, feel free to add extra ingredients. Ingredients such as broccoli, mushrooms, ham, and chicken go beautifully with the creamy Alfredo sauce.

Get Creative With The Alfredo Sauce

Nothing can compare to the original Fettuccine Alfredo, but sometimes you just can’t get enough of that sauce. So why not try incorporating the Alfredo sauce in different dishes? Let your imagination run wild. Try baking potatoes in the creamy Alfredo sauce, or perhaps try a creamy chicken dish. Either way, with these ingredients, any dish is guaranteed to be rich and delicious.

½ cup butter

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 tsp garlic minced

½ tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp Salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 cups freshly grated parmesan cheese / or any other hard cheese It is best to use freshly grated parmesan cheese right off of the block so that your sauce isn't grainy. Instructions Warm your butter and cream in a large saucepan over low heat, let it simmer (but not boil) for about 2 minutes.

Whisk in your garlic and seasonings, whisk constantly for about one minute just to let the garlic cook.

Add your parmesan cheese and stir just until the cheese has melted and your sauce is smooth.

The Parmesan will thicken this sauce up, if it is not quite thick enough, allow the sauce to stand for 2-3 minutes before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

