Let the vegetables do the talking with this wholesome vegetarian lasagna and even your meat-loving guests will be fighting for seconds after tasting these mouthwatering layers of comforting goodness.

Turn this traditional Italian casserole into a veggie-packed taste sensation by layering sheets of lentil lasagna, homemade tomato sauce (marinara), cheese and creamy white sauce with broccoli and mushroom filling. The tomato sauce is made from scratch with basic ingredients and only takes a few minutes.

And feel free to play around with your vegetables. You can mix it up and modify the recipe to include any of your family’s favourites: Corn, butternut, spinach, diced zucchini and red bell peppers make for tasty alternatives. The “meaty” flavour of baby portabello mushrooms will lend a hearty texture to this vegetarian lasagna although any variety of mushroom can be used.

If you really want, you can add beef mince and make it a more traditional lasagna with the added veg. However, to be quite frank it is an overkill and unnecessary.

To get the best results, you must talk to your vegetables. — Prince Charles

CHEF’S TIP:

Lasagna makes great leftovers. You can keep this lasagna in the refrigerator for at most five days. Warm-up slices in the microwave, or reheat the entire lasagna (covered with foil) in the oven until the cheese is bubbly.

300 gram broccoli diced

250 grams mushrooms chopped

large Onion chopped

3 cloves garlic crushed

4 tbs olive oil

2 cans whole peeled tomatoes

1 packet tomato paste

1 cup grated cheese

1 box lentil lasagne sheets regular lasagne sheets will work fine FOR THE WHITE SAUCE 3 cups grated cheese (whatever you prefer)

2 cups milk

5 tbsp butter

3 tbs flour

salt and pepper to taste Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees

In a frying pan, add your diced onions and garlic – fry until golden on high heat

Add the mushrooms (diced) and the broccoli (crumbled) into the pan on medium heat for 10 minutes

Add the whole peeled tomatoes and tomato paste

In a cooking dish, place the lasagne sheets first layer

Once the frying pan contents is cooked through set aside

Add a layer of the lasagne content to the cooking dish, layering the lasagne sheets and the lasagne content

Once you have added all of the layers, add a final layer of lasagne sheets

Pour over the white sauce until it is properly absorbed into the dish

Add the final cup of grated cheese

Put into the oven for 35 minutes For the White Sauce In a smaller pot add the butter and cook until melted

Add the flour and stir continuously

Add the milk slowly, continuing to stir

Add the cheese in slowly, continuing to stir

Stir until it forms a sauce Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

