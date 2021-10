Match made in heaven

Mushrooms are surprisingly a great meat replacement, especially Portobello mushrooms. These have a chewy and meaty texture and a smoky, earthy flavour – perfect for a “meat” ball.

Portobello mushrooms contain many antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatories and may even help lower cancer risk.

Butter beans are a great source of protein and healthy carbs. These beans are also high in manganese, iron, zinc, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. And once cooked, butter beans have a velvety texture with a rich, savoury and buttery flavour. This together with the blended portobello mushrooms are a great combination of flavour and texture to keep the balls together.

Chef’s Tip for the rice used in the butter bean balls

The type of rice that will be used in the butter bean balls is wild rice. And this type of rice can usually take between 45 minutes and an hour to cook. So if you’re a bit pushed for time rather cook a lot of rice and freeze what you don’t need.

And finally, the twice roasted technique used with the carrots is a great way to spruce up any side dish. And this method will make the carrots develop a scrumptious caramelised layer.

For the Butter Bean Balls 1 can Butter Beans

60 g Portabello Mushrooms

150 g Coconut Milk Drained (keep liquid)

4 g Thyme Chopped

4 g Garlic Chopped

10 g Spring Onion Finely sliced

2 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt

80 g Wild Rice Cooked

30 g Cake Flour For the Creamy Sauce 15 ml Olive Oil

25 g White Onion Finely chopped

5 g Garlic Chopped

2 g Rosemary Finely chopped

200 ml Almond Milk

15 g Wholegrain Mustard For the Carrots 100 g Carrot Sticks

5 ml Olive Oil

5 ml Dried Yeast

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt

10 ml Olive Oil

5 g Tin Bamboo Shoots

2 g Parsley Finely chopped For the Broccoli 80 g Broccoli Florets

1 g Tumeric

1 g Coarse Salt Instructions For the Butter Bean Balls Place mushrooms in food processor & pulse to roughly chop. Transfer to a bowl.

Place beans in food processor & blend until smooth. Transfer to the bowl with mushrooms.

Add thyme, garlic, spring onion, salt, pepper, rice & flour. Stir to combine & add just enough butter bean liquid to make the mixture mouldable.

Use wet hands to divide into 40g portions & roll into balls. Refrigerate to set. For the Creamy Sauce Heat oil in a pan, add onion, garlic & rosemary. Cook while stirring for a few minutes.

Add butter bean balls & cook, browning on all sides.

Add almond milk, mustard, seasoning & cook for 10 minutes. For the Roasted Carrots Spread the carrots on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil & stir to coat.

Roast for 10 minutes @ 240'C until dark brown, even a bit burnt on the edges, but not fully tender.

Transfer to a bowl & leave to cool slightly. Add vinegar, salt & pepper. Leave to marinade for a few minutes.

Spread carrots out on a baking tray again, dab with bits of butter, sprinkle with sugar & roast @ 180'C until caramelised & tender. For the Broccoli Season steamed broccoli with salt & pepper, drizzle with olive oil & sprinkle with flaked almonds. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

