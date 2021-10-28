Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 28 October 2021

Band of rain, heavy on hills, sinking slowly southeast to lie southwest England, Wales to northeast England by evening. Further localized flooding in the west is possible. Windy and very mild.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Persistent rain across some western parts of England and Wales will ease/clear through Friday. Showers or longer spells of rain will follow into the weekend. Often windy, with gales likely.

London Weather forecast for today:

Staying mild, breezy, and generally cloudy. Some brighter spells are likely at times however and remain dry. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Conditions remain unsettled and windy at times. Rain is expected during Friday, and further spells of very wet and windy weather are likely during the weekend.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.