With restaurants in the City and near Victoria, M Restaurants has launched a brand-new menu, spearheaded by Culinary Director Mike Reid. With a prominent international spin, the new menu takes inspiration from some of the world’s finest foods and ingredients, celebrating exciting flavours plus a blend of traditional cooking methods and innovative technology to elevate each dish with a focus on theatrical dining. Dishes are split into sections such as ‘Ice’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Coal’, and ‘Wood’, including highlights such as this crown of duck, served with a pine needle jus.

Opened in 2014, M Restaurants’ Threadneedle Street branch was the first of the two restaurant openings, followed by a multifaceted venue on Victoria Street. Founded by Martin Williams and Chef Michael Reid, M Restaurants joined with Gaucho restaurants in 2019, now both led by CEO Martin Williams.

An impressive dish ideal for dinner parties, or even as a Christmas turkey alternative, this crown of duck recipe requires a fair amount of attention, but it’s far simpler to prepare than the lengthy recipe suggests. Once simmered for five hours, the duck jus is spiked with pine needles (or cherries can be used if pine needles are unavailable) and poured over the slow-roasted duck that’s finished in a hot pan and basted with duck fat.

Crown of Duck with Pine Needle Jus An impressive dinner party dish from Mike Reid, Culinary Director at M Restaurants. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Total Time: 6 hours Servings: 4 Author: Mike Reid Equipment Vacuum bag or heat-proof zip-lock bag Ingredients 1 duck crown

10 g fresh rosemary

5 g fresh thyme

1 head fresh garlic whole

10 g fresh bay leaf

200 ml orange juice

500 ml duck fat

10 g pine needles optional

2 g Maldon salt

100 g pine needles for garnish

60 ml pine needle jus recipe below For the pine needle jus 500 ml duck jus recipe below

50 g pine needles optional, could replace with cherries

255 ml water For the duck jus 500 g duck bones

110 g celery

150 g leeks

150 g carrots

370 g Spanish onions

15 g whole garlic

5 g fresh rosemary

5 g fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 stick lemongrass

70 g spring onion

240 g tomatoes cut into quarters

25 ml rapeseed oil

4 litres water

500 ml red wine Instructions Begin by making the duck jus. Chop the bones into even pieces and roast in a very hot oven until golden brown.

Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the carrots, onions, celery, leeks, garlic, lemongrass and spring onions.

Heat the rapeseed oil in a large pan and add the vegetables and herbs. Cook until lightly caramelised.

Once caramelised, add the wine and tomatoes and bring to the boil.

Add the roasted bones to vegetables, discard the fat and deglaze the roasting tray with a little hot water and add this to the main pot.

Add 4 litres of water and bring to a simmer. Make sure you skim the stock while cooking.

Cook for 5-7 hours at a low heat.

Pass the stock through a fine sieve and then reduce. Pass off again and cool down.

To prepare the duck, in the final 90 minutes of cooking the jus, stuff the crown with the rosemary, thyme, garlic, bay leaves, and orange juice, then transfer to a vacuum bag with the duck fat.

Slow roast in the oven for around 90 minutes at 160C/Gas 3.

Remove from the oven and transfer the crown to a pan and sear each breast for 6 minutes.

Then place the crown on its spine and baste in the duck fat cooking liquor.

Meanwhile, add 500ml water to the duck just and the pine needles or cherries and reduce down to your desired consistency.

Serve on a bed on pine needles and cindering apple wood chunks (if available) with the pine needle jus. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

