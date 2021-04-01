This classic vanilla cake filled with silky cream icing and topped with white chocolate shavings and cherries is the ultimate in sweet seduction. Four layers of deliciousness is what you will be whipping up…The perfect table show stopper for a high tea, birthday, anniversary, or any celebration.

Follow this failproof recipe and you will have a vanilla cake that is moist, fluffy, flavourful, perfectly sweet, and most importantly, EASY to make.

If you want to go the extra mile and top your cake with white chocolate shavings instead of chocolate pieces, make your shavings by using a vegetable peeler and a block of white chocolate. Chill the shavings before adding them to the cake so they would be less fragile to handle. The cherries on top provide a festive pop of colour and complements the creamy, dreamy taste of the icing.

CHEF’S TIPS:

Don’t overmix once you add the flour. Mix on low until the flour is just incorporated. Overmixing can cause dense but also fragile and crumbly cakes.

Mix on low until the flour is just incorporated. Overmixing can cause dense but also fragile and crumbly cakes. Cool your cakes in the pans for 10 minutes. Any more and the sugars will start to set and the cakes will stick to the pans, any less and the cakes will be too fragile and might break when you’re turning them out

Any more and the sugars will start to set and the cakes will stick to the pans, any less and the cakes will be too fragile and might break when you’re turning them out Cool cakes completely before frosting, and just like that your Vanilla Cream White Chocolate Cake

Vanilla Cream White Chocolate Cake Decadent and delicious are the words to describe this four-layered vanilla cake with cream, white chocolate and cherries on top! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 40 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients Cake 1 cup sugar

4 whole eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

100 ml oil

salt FILLING 1 whole egg

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup maizena (corn meal)

2 cups milk

1 pod vanilla Remove seeds

250 ml whipped fresh cream TOPPING cherries

1 cup broken white chocolate Instructions CAKE Whisk the eggs and sugar until creamy in a mixer.

Add the vanilla.

Sift the dry ingredients together, add to the eggs and sugar and whisk until combined.

Heat the milk and oil.

Add to the mixture and whisk.

Divide the mixture evenly into two greased cake tins

Bake at a preheated oven of 180°C, for 20 minutes.

Let cool

Use a piece of thread to cut the cakes in half. FILLING & TOPPING Mix the eggs, sugar and maizena until creamy.

In a saucepan, heat the milk and vanilla pod on a medium heat.

Set aside to cool.

When cooled, gently mix in the cream.

Fill each layer with the cream mixture, stacking the four layers.

Decorate with cherries and the white chocolate pieces. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

