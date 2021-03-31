Nachos Nirvana…This quick and easy meaty nachos recipe has just the right amount of bite to make your guests do a Mexican wave of appreciation! Serve up as a festive snack at your next get-together with family and friends or turn it into a sheet-pan dinner by sprinkling some grated cheese on top and baking it in the oven for the perfect “gooey-to-crunchy” ratio.

The beauty of these Mexican-style nachos is that you can choose your own taste adventure by loading them with the various suggested toppings in the recipe: Chopped avocado, cucumber, tomato, olives, pickled jalapeños… The options are of course endless, so why not come up with some of your own topping preferences along the way?

Don’t fret if you can’t get hold of proper nachos as Doritos chips (the cheese flavour comes highly recommended) works just as well. This quick and easy Nacho recipe is my absolute favorite go-to meal when I need dinner on the table in a flash.

From start to serving, this dish takes under an hour to make and is sure to become one of your favourite go-to meals when you need dinner on the table in a flash.

CHEF’S TIP

Serve a bowl of sour cream mixed with finely chopped fresh cilantro and grated lime zest alongside.

Try ground chicken or pork instead of ground beef for an interesting twist.

Quick and Easy Meaty Nachos Whether you're hosting a party or simply enjoying a family dinner, meaty nachos is a fun dish to add to the table. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 bag of nachos or Doritos chips (any flavour)

15 ml oil

500 grams lean beef mince

1 onion chopped

1 clove of garlic crushed

salt and pepper

BBQ spice

1/2 chopped fresh chilli

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp tomato sauce

100 ml water

1 tsp beef stock powder TOPPINGS chopped cucumber

chopped tomato

chopped onion

chopped chilli

sour cream

sliced olives

lemon slices

pickled jalapenos

chopped fresh parsley

grated cheese (optional)

chopped avocado Instructions In a saucepan, heat the oil.

Add the onion, mince and garlic.

Cook the mince until brown.

Season to taste.

Add the water, stock, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and chilli.

Simmer for 10 minutes on low heat, uncovered.

Serve on the nachos with a selection of toppings.

Cheese can also be sprinkled over the nachos and meat. Place under the grill for five minutes if desired. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

