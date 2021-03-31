Nachos Nirvana…This quick and easy meaty nachos recipe has just the right amount of bite to make your guests do a Mexican wave of appreciation! Serve up as a festive snack at your next get-together with family and friends or turn it into a sheet-pan dinner by sprinkling some grated cheese on top and baking it in the oven for the perfect “gooey-to-crunchy” ratio.
The beauty of these Mexican-style nachos is that you can choose your own taste adventure by loading them with the various suggested toppings in the recipe: Chopped avocado, cucumber, tomato, olives, pickled jalapeños… The options are of course endless, so why not come up with some of your own topping preferences along the way?
Don’t fret if you can’t get hold of proper nachos as Doritos chips (the cheese flavour comes highly recommended) works just as well. This quick and easy Nacho recipe is my absolute favorite go-to meal when I need dinner on the table in a flash.
From start to serving, this dish takes under an hour to make and is sure to become one of your favourite go-to meals when you need dinner on the table in a flash.
CHEF’S TIP
- Serve a bowl of sour cream mixed with finely chopped fresh cilantro and grated lime zest alongside.
- Try ground chicken or pork instead of ground beef for an interesting twist.
Ingredients
- 1 bag of nachos or Doritos chips (any flavour)
- 15 ml oil
- 500 grams lean beef mince
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 clove of garlic crushed
- salt and pepper
- BBQ spice
- 1/2 chopped fresh chilli
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp tomato sauce
- 100 ml water
- 1 tsp beef stock powder
TOPPINGS
- chopped cucumber
- chopped tomato
- chopped onion
- chopped chilli
- sour cream
- sliced olives
- lemon slices
- pickled jalapenos
- chopped fresh parsley
- grated cheese (optional)
- chopped avocado
Instructions
- In a saucepan, heat the oil.
- Add the onion, mince and garlic.
- Cook the mince until brown.
- Season to taste.
- Add the water, stock, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and chilli.
- Simmer for 10 minutes on low heat, uncovered.
- Serve on the nachos with a selection of toppings.
- Cheese can also be sprinkled over the nachos and meat. Place under the grill for five minutes if desired.
