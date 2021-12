Within the Whitechapel Gallery, Townsend is an impressive restaurant serving modern seasonal dishes. Having first opened in February 2020, just before the first national lockdown, the restaurant appointed a brand new chef earlier this year. Having previously worked in the kitchen at restaurants such as BAO Soho, Petersham Nurseries, Roux at Parliament Square, and Emile, chef Chris Shaw serves a menu of gorgeous seasonally-focused dishes at Townsend, with beignets having become a particularly popular dish.

A take on the French classic, Chris Shaw’s beignets served at Townsend are un-yeasted, smothered with icing sugar and intended to be dipped in a thick custard crowned with poached raspberries and strawberries. A simple, comforting dish with good balance – sure to impress guests this festive season.

On his beignets recipe, Chris Shaw, head chef at Townsend, said: “Beignets tend to be made with yeast but this and an easy all in one recipe. They are very nice on their own smothered in icing sugar but also work well with thickened custard on the side for dipping. This recipe makes enough beignets for 6-8 people.”

Beignets with custard and berries Townsend restaurant’s take on the French classic, with custard for dipping. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Inactive cooling time: 35 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Chris Shaw, head chef at Townsend Equipment Deep fat fryer or a large pan suitable for deep frying. Ingredients For the beignets 540 g plain flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

120 ml water

120 ml milk

1 egg

Icing sugar for dusting For Frying 4 L vegetable/rapeseed oil for deep frying For the custard 8 egg yolks

120 g sugar

50 g flour

4 tbsp cornflour

280 ml whole milk

280 ml double cream For the berries 100 g raspberries frozen or fresh

100 g strawberries hulled (frozen or fresh)

50 g caster sugar Instructions Combine all of the ingredients for the beignets together in a bowl with a whisk. This can also be done in a food processor or cake mixer. Refrigerate the mixture for 1 hour.

To make the custard, bring the milk and cream to the boil gently. Whisk the egg yolks, sugar, flour and cornflour together until combined. Pour the hot cream and milk mixture over gently, transfer the custard back into the pan and start to cook out over a low heat stirring constantly. This process takes around 10-15 minutes. You are looking for a thick custard but without tasting floury. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool down. It is best to put a layer of cling film or greaseproof paper directly on the custard to stop a skin forming on the top.

To prepare the berries, place all the ingredients into a pan and cook down gently until the fruit is starting to break down. This process will take a little longer if the berries are frozen.

To cook the beignets, add a safe amount of oil to your fryer or a large saucepan and heat the oil to 160c. Dip a dessert spoon into the oil to get it hot. Use this spoon to take a spoonful of the mixture of beignet mix and place into the hot oil. You can fry a few beignets at a time. The hot spoon helps the mixture fall off the spoon easier. The size of the beignets is not too important but remember they will double in size. If they are too big there is a danger of them not being cooked through.

Once the beignets are golden brown take them out the fryer with a slotted spoon and drain on some kitchen paper. Transfer them to your serving plate and dust with plenty of icing sugar.

Served the custard in a bowl on the side and spoon the berries all over the top of the custard. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

