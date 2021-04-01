By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

With the National day of Norway taking place this week (May 17th), few other celebratory recipes seem as fitting as Norwegian cream buns. Taken from Bronte Aurell, owner of The Scandikitchen café in Fitzrovia and author of The Scandikitchen cookbook, these ‘Skoleboller’ buns are relatively simple to recreate and home, and are made with a crème pâtissière centre, and topped with icing and desiccated coconut.

“Many recipes in Scandinavian baking use crème pâtissière – from layer cakes to baked goods and Danish pastries. This is a simple, quick and delicious version.”

This recipe for Norwegian Cream Buns is taken from The Scandikitchen by Bronte Aurell, Published by Ryland Peters & Small, Photography by Peter Cassidy. Further information on The Scandikitchen can be found at scandikitchen.co.uk.

Norwegian Cream Buns “This is the ultimate comfort bun for Norwegians. Traditionally named ‘Skoleboller’ (‘school buns’), we call them Norwegian cream buns at the café.” Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings: 12 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 13 gram Dried yeast or fresh yeast, 25g *(see below)

250 ml Whole milk heated to 36–37°C

80 gram Butter melted and cooled slightly

40 gram Caster sugar

400-500 gram White strong flour

2 tsp Ground cardamom

1 tsp Salt

1 Egg beaten

Flaked almonds, to decorate

1/2 quantity Crème pâtissière (recipe below)

1 Egg beaten, for brushing

150 gram Icing sugar

50 gram Desiccated coconut For the crème pâtissière 500 ml Whole milk

1/2 pod Vanilla

2 Eggs

100 gram Caster sugar

30 Cornflour

1/2 tsp Salt

25 gram Butter Instructions Pour the warm milk into a bowl, sprinkle in the yeast and whisk together

Cover with cling film and leave in a warm place for about 15 minutes to become bubbly

Pour into the bowl of a food mixer fitted with a dough hook

Start the machine and add the cooled, melted butter

Allow to combine with the yeast for 1 minute or so, then add the sugar

Allow to combine for 1 minute

In a separate bowl, weigh out 400g of the flour, add the cardamom and salt and mix together

Start adding the flour and spices into the milk mixture, bit by bit

Add half the beaten egg

Keep kneading for 5 minutes

It is better not to add too much flour as this will result in dry buns. You can always add more later

Once mixed, leave the dough in a bowl and cover with a dish towel or cling film. Allow to rise for around 30 minutes or until it has doubled in size

After the dough has risen, roll out the dough into a cylinder and cut it into 14 pieces

Roll each piece into a neat circle, then place on a baking sheet and flatten firmly (although they will spring back into place after a while)

Make sure you space the buns out evenly

Using the base of a glass measuring around 4–5cm in diameter, press down the middle of each bun and add a good tablespoon of Crème pâtissière to each indentation

Leave the buns to rise for a further 20 minutes

Preheat the oven to 200C (400F) Gas 6

Lightly brush the buns with egg (avoid the custard centres) and bake in the preheated oven for around 10 minutes, or until done (times may vary depending on your oven)

Cover the baked buns with a damp dish towel for 5–10 minutes as soon as you have removed them from the oven to avoid a crust formin

Once the buns have cooled, make the icing

Add a few tablespoons of hot water to the icing sugar and stir

Keep adding water, drop by drop, and stirring until you have a smooth consistency that can be stirred but is still thick, like a syrup

Using a plastic pastry brush or a palette knife, carefully smooth the icing on top of all the buns, avoiding the cream centre

After each bun has been brushed, sprinkle coconut over the top For the crème pâtissière Heat the milk in a saucepan together with the scraped out vanilla seeds

Add the whole pod to the pan, too, for extra flavour

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, cornflour and salt

When the milk reaches boiling point, remove the vanilla pod and discard, and pour in a quarter of the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking as you do so

Once whisked through, pour the egg mixture back into the remaining hot milk, return to the heat and bring to the boil, whisking continuously

Let it bubble for just under a minute

Make sure you whisk as it thickens

Remove from the heat and add the butter, whisking in well

Pour into a cold bowl, then cover the top with a sheet of baking parchment to prevent a hard edge from forming as it cools down

Place in the fridge to cool completely.You may need to add more flour – you want the mixture to end up a bit sticky, but not so much that it sticks to your finger if you poke it Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Learn How To Make more of your favourite dishes, here!