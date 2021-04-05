Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 5 April 2021
Cloudy with some outbreaks of rain during Monday morning, although these will quickly clear away southwards. Drier and sunnier in the afternoon. Feeling much colder with a brisk northerly wind. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.