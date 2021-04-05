Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 5 April 2021

Cloudy with some outbreaks of rain during Monday morning, although these will quickly clear away southwards. Drier and sunnier in the afternoon. Feeling much colder with a brisk northerly wind. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

