Opened last year, Suvlaki is an Athenian Grill located in the heart of Soho, unsurprisingly specializing in Greek street food – Souvlaki.

Set up by Greek celebrity chef Elias Mamalakis, the restaurant recently brought Alfred Prasad on board as consultant chef: having become the youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star in 2002, while he was working at iconic Indian Restaurant Tamarind of Mayfair. And since joining the kitchen, Prasad’s take on quintessentially Greek moussaka has become a hugely popular vegetarian addition to the menu.

Made using aubergines, Mastelo cheese, courgette, and black quinoa, here’s the recipe for the dish, in order for readers to attempt to recreate at home.

Suvlaki can be found at 21 Bateman Street, London, W1D 3AL.