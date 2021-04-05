Sick of hot cross buns? This hot cross bun bread pudding recipe is a take on the school dinner classic, making great use of leftover hot cross buns.

Typically eaten to mark the end of lent in many historically Christian countries, hot cross buns are synonymous with Easter. Although they’re traditionally eaten on Good Friday (once forbidden except at burials, Christmas, or on Good Friday), the buns are now widely available in the lead up to the beginning of Spring, available year-round in some supermarkets. Following a weekend of indulgence, many households tend to harbour leftover hot cross buns, many of which end up going to waste. This hot cross bun bread pudding recipe encourages repurposing, however, fighting the huge issue of food waste. In the UK, we waste around 900,000 tonnes of bread each year, which equates to around 24 million slices, or 1 million loaves, every day. That’s almost 9 billion slices a year.

An absolute classic, bread pudding is generally made with stale bread. While it’s considered a quintessentially British dessert, countless regional variations are also served over the world. Regardless of the season, this recipe also makes a good, old-fashioned bread pudding with regular stale bread (approximately 250g) in place of hot cross buns. But the hot cross buns lend even further spice and fruit, as well as being far more pliable.

The hot cross bun bread pudding is also decorated with a paste of flour and water, as is traditional with hot cross buns, but it’s mainly used for ornamentation and is completely optional here. Simply break up the hot cross buns, soak in milk for 30 minutes, mix with the extra spices, dried fruit, suet and sugar, then bake for a total of 90 minutes. Sprinkle with white granulated sugar and allow the dessert to cool and slightly solidify before cutting into portions and serving.