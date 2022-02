In addition to revealing a fresh new look for 2022, The Hummingbird Bakery’s South Kensington Store has launched a brand new menu offering. Re-opening on Wednesday 16th February 2022, the American-style bakery renowned for introducing red velvet cakes to Great Britain will continue to serve the local community and Hummingbird Bakery fans with a menu of cakes, pies, cookies and brownies.

Unique to the South Kensington store, a new personalisation station will also be on hand, where guests will be able to watch The Hummingbird Bakery team apply decorations to their chosen cake.

Alongside the range of classic sweet treats, a selection of brand new desserts will also be available, including the likes of red velvet and white chocolate cookies, popcorn brownies, cornflake and coconut flapjacks, and a range of American-style baked cheesecakes.

On the new menu additions, The Hummingbird Bakery Product Trainer, Gayle Clutterbuck said: “This year we’re excited to be launching an entire range of brand new American inspired desserts as well as mixing up some of our much-loved classics and bespoke celebration cakes! We hope you enjoy eating them as much as we’ve enjoyed creating them!”

What’s more, to celebrate the relaunch of The Hummingbird Bakery South Kensington, the first 1000 customers on opening day (16th February 2022) will receive a free cupcake of choice to take away. Available flavours include red velvet, salted caramel, cookies and cream, carrot cake, and monthly specials.

On the relaunch of the South Kensington store, Chairman of The Hummingbird Bakery, Ziad Joumblat said: “We are truly proud to share this next stage of The Hummingbird Bakery’s evolution with you all. We have many exciting plans for 2022 with our sights set on national expansion, nationwide delivery, and even more delectable menu items. The re-opening of our South Kensington bakery is just the first step of the journey. Watch this space for more beautifully renovated bakeries with open spaces to see our talented bakers at work, decorating your cakes for you!”

The Hummingbird Bakery’s Classic Brownie Celebrating the relaunch of its South Kensington store, The Hummingbird Bakery has shared its classic brownie recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment 13” x 9” (32cm x 22cm) tray

Greaseproof paper Ingredients 460 g unsalted butter

900 g caster sugar

300 g dark chocolate chips

10 free range eggs

220 g plain flour

110 g cocoa powder

Icing sugar to finish Makes: 13 inch 13 x 9 inch rectangle Instructions Preheat the oven to 165C/Gas 3.

Melt the butter in the microwave, or in a saucepan on the stovetop.

Pour the melted butter into a large mixing bowl and add the sugar. Stir to combine.

Add the chocolate chips to the melted butter and sugar. Stir gently until the chocolate has melted.

Crack the eggs into a jug then add to the melted butter mix. Use a handheld balloon whisk or wooden spoon and mix until eggs are completely incorporated.

Add the flour and cocoa powder to the brownie mix and stir until just combined. You don’t want to add too much air to the brownie mix or it will lose its gooey texture. Scrape down the bowl and stir again to ensure its evenly mixed.

Line a 13” x 9” (32cm x 22cm) tray with greaseproof paper. Pour in the brownie mix and spread evenly with a spatula or back of a spoon.

Bake in the preheated oven for 35 mins or until the brownie is firm to touch.

Remove from the oven and let cool. Dust with icing sugar if desired and cut into squares to serve. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

