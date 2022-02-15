Richard Madeley was doing his best Alan Partridge impression, again, today, as he discussed the matter of death threats sent to the Labour leader.

Sir Keir Starmer reportedly received hate mail after Boris Johnson accused him of not prosecuting Jimmy Savile for sex offences in parliament.

The accusations have been proven to be not true, but the PM has still failed to properly apologise making them, even though he has faced a huge backlash from his own party.

Confronting the issue on today’s Good Morning Britain, Madeley said: “Shall we quickly touch on Keir Starmer, because the row over what Boris said in the Commons about Jimmy Savile rumbles on, now we learn yesterday that Keir Starmer says he’s getting death threats online. People calling for his execution.”

Andrew Pierce, the consultant editor of the Daily Mail who was on the programme as a guest, replied: “Well I think politicians get that all the time.”

“Well I was going to say, actually, is that that big a deal?” Madeley asked.

Watch

Reactions

After the recent deaths of two MPs these comments were not met well online.

1.

No, nothing to worry about, it’s not as though MPs have actually ever been killed is it? — Fan Europe (@Francesbarnby) February 15, 2022

2.

Two MP's murdered in the last 6 years. "No big deal". — Chris Smith (@ledredman) February 15, 2022

3.

I feel awful that Keir Starmer received death threats because of the lies I told. As you can see by my fat smirking face when I was told about it. pic.twitter.com/RPXC28hCmu — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 14, 2022

4.

I am sure the families of Jo Cox and David Amess are thrilled to hear their murders are not "that big a deal". — Bee Middlemast-Neal #FBPPR #FBPE #JohnsonOut (@Mistywoman1) February 15, 2022

5.

And Madeley is laughing about it.

He wouldn't feel the same if he was getting the threats. https://t.co/wnqQjIACAn — Owen Whiteley (@owen_whiteley) February 15, 2022

6.

10 days after David Amess was assassinated Richard Madeley was on TV with Starmer talking about giving the left a ‘good kicking’. He didn’t apologise and Starmer didn’t push back. https://t.co/MKOQWhe82X — Walshiucs (@Walshicus1) February 15, 2022

