Richard Madeley was doing his best Alan Partridge impression, again, today, as he discussed the matter of death threats sent to the Labour leader.
Sir Keir Starmer reportedly received hate mail after Boris Johnson accused him of not prosecuting Jimmy Savile for sex offences in parliament.
The accusations have been proven to be not true, but the PM has still failed to properly apologise making them, even though he has faced a huge backlash from his own party.
Confronting the issue on today’s Good Morning Britain, Madeley said: “Shall we quickly touch on Keir Starmer, because the row over what Boris said in the Commons about Jimmy Savile rumbles on, now we learn yesterday that Keir Starmer says he’s getting death threats online. People calling for his execution.”
Andrew Pierce, the consultant editor of the Daily Mail who was on the programme as a guest, replied: “Well I think politicians get that all the time.”
“Well I was going to say, actually, is that that big a deal?” Madeley asked.
Watch
Reactions
After the recent deaths of two MPs these comments were not met well online.
