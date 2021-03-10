These aromatic sweet potato wheels taste delicious when they are served still warm from the oven as a side dish. To be honest, this is so delicious and sweet that it could even pass as a warm dessert!
Preparation time for this simple and sweet treat is a mere 15 minutes and baking takes 30 minutes. So, in less than an hour, you will have a comfort food classic to dish up as a delicious side to chicken, fish or meat…And it is also guaranteed to impress guests at your next barbeque.
To save some time and trouble, ready-made puff pastry is the way to go. When working with puff pastry, it is important that you keep the puff pastry chilled. If it defrosts before you are ready to make your sweet potato wheels, keep it cool in the fridge. On the other hand, if the puff pastry is not defrosted sufficiently when you want to use it, it will crack when you try to open it.
Traditional white potatoes get a bad rap for being high in carbohydrates, but sweet potatoes are actually a very rich in nutrients such as plant-based protein, Vitamin A and potassium. It also packs more fibre than white potatoes.
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes cooked
- 1 roll puff pastry
- 10 ml cinnamon
- 10 ml custard powder
- 100 ml brown sugar
- 200 ml milk
- 250 ml fresh cream
Instructions
- Mash the cooked sweet potatoes when cooled
- Add the cinnamon and custard powder
- Unroll the puff pastry but do not remove the plastic and do not roll out the pastry
- Spread the sweet potatoes evenly over the pastry
- Roll the pastry again and cover tightly
- Place in the freezer for 2 hours
- After 2 hours, remove from the freezer and uncover
- Slice in even rolled discs
- Place in a greased oven dish and distribute the sugar evenly over each sweet potato wheel
- Mix the cream and milk and pour over the dish
- Bake in a 180°C preheated oven
- Make sure the sugar melts and the pastry is cooked
