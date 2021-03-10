These aromatic sweet potato wheels taste delicious when they are served still warm from the oven as a side dish. To be honest, this is so delicious and sweet that it could even pass as a warm dessert!

Preparation time for this simple and sweet treat is a mere 15 minutes and baking takes 30 minutes. So, in less than an hour, you will have a comfort food classic to dish up as a delicious side to chicken, fish or meat…And it is also guaranteed to impress guests at your next barbeque.

To save some time and trouble, ready-made puff pastry is the way to go. When working with puff pastry, it is important that you keep the puff pastry chilled. If it defrosts before you are ready to make your sweet potato wheels, keep it cool in the fridge. On the other hand, if the puff pastry is not defrosted sufficiently when you want to use it, it will crack when you try to open it.

Traditional white potatoes get a bad rap for being high in carbohydrates, but sweet potatoes are actually a very rich in nutrients such as plant-based protein, Vitamin A and potassium. It also packs more fibre than white potatoes.

Sweet Potato Wheels Sweet smell of success: The heavenly combination of puff pastry, cinnamon, brown sugar and sweet potato is a comfort food winner. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 2 large sweet potatoes cooked

1 roll puff pastry

10 ml cinnamon

10 ml custard powder

100 ml brown sugar

200 ml milk

250 ml fresh cream Instructions Mash the cooked sweet potatoes when cooled

Add the cinnamon and custard powder

Unroll the puff pastry but do not remove the plastic and do not roll out the pastry

Spread the sweet potatoes evenly over the pastry

Roll the pastry again and cover tightly

Place in the freezer for 2 hours

After 2 hours, remove from the freezer and uncover

Slice in even rolled discs

Place in a greased oven dish and distribute the sugar evenly over each sweet potato wheel

Mix the cream and milk and pour over the dish

Bake in a 180°C preheated oven

Make sure the sugar melts and the pastry is cooked Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Pasta Alfredo