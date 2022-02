Like all of the best Italian pasta dishes, pasta e fagioli was initially prepared and eaten by peasants, using inexpensive ingredients. But over the years, pasta e fagioli has also become increasingly popular outside Italy, often known as pasta fazool in the New York Italian dialect, derived from its Neapolitan name, pasta e fasule (fasule being the regional term for beans).

Literally meaning ‘pasta and beans’, the traditional Italian dish varies greatly by region, with both pasta and beans the only two consistent components. Some recipes call for borlotti beans, others use cannellini or haricot beans. Some are thick and stodgy while others are soupy, with the pasta generally cooked in the sauce, making pasta e fagioli a simple one-pot dish. As for the actual pasta, small varieties such as ditalini or macaroni, or pasta mista (mixed pasta) are commonly favoured.

This pasta e fagioli recipe calls for borlotti beans, although others can be substituted. Fresh beans are certainly worth using if available, but otherwise tinned beans are absolutely fine, providing they’re rinsed of the thick, gloopy liquid in which they’re often contained. Pasta mista is also used here. Of course, you can use a different variety, or even make your own mixed pasta by using a handful of various pasta shapes. It’s also cooked in the sauce, which lends a gorgeous starchiness to the final dish.

To begin making the pasta e fagioli, a sofrito of onions, celery, and carrot is sweated in extra virgin olive oil, then beans are added to the pan alongside lardons of lardo and prosciutto crudo. You could use bacon lardons if need be, or eschew it altogether to make the dish vegetarian. Once the meat is slightly crispy, garlic is added alongside chopped tomatoes, passata, and a pinch of finely chopped rosemary. Once cooked off slightly, a splash of water is poured into the pan and the mixture is cooked slowly until everything is soft and well combined. Before adding the pasta to the pan, around 1/3 of the mixture is removed from the pan and blended, which is then returned to the pan at the end of the cooking process to provide a thick, creamy sauce for the dish.

Optionally garnish the pasta e fagioli with a generous handful of Parmigiano Reggiano and a knob of butter for additional opulence.

Pasta e Fagioli (Pasta and Beans) A simple, one-pot Italian pasta dish. Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Blender Ingredients 500 g pasta mista (mixed pasta)

2 x 400g tins borlotti beans drained and rinsed

200 g tomatoes roughly chopped

175 g passata

100 g lardo cut into lardons (alternative use bacon lardons)

100 g prosciutto crudo cut into lardons (alternative use bacon lardons)

1 large onion finely diced

1 stick celery finely diced

1 carrot peeled and finely diced

3 cloves garlic finely sliced

3 sprigs rosemary finely chopped (divided)

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Parmigiano Reggiano to taste (optional)

Butter to taste (optional) Instructions Heat a splash of extra virgin olive oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan and add the onions, celery and carrot. Cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes or so, until translucent. Add the lardo, prosciutto and the strained beans, then increase the heat to medium-high. Cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally, until the meat softens and begins to lightly brown.

Add the garlic to the pan alongside half of the rosemary. Stir for 30 seconds or so, then add the tomatoes. Cook for another minute then add the passata. Stir to combine and add 2 ladles of water to the pan. Season with salt and black pepper, then cover and cook over low-medium heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning or sticking.

Remove around 1/3 of the mixture from the pan and place into a large bowl. Set aside.

Add the pasta to the pan, then top with just enough water to cover the pasta. Stir and bring to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the pasta is just al dente, stirring occasionally.

While the pasta is cooking, blend the reserved bean mixture.

Once the pasta is al dente, remove from the heat and stir in the pureed bean mixture and leftover rosemary. Let rest for a couple of minutes, then divide between bowls. Optionally garnish with grated Parmigiano Reggiano and a knob of butter. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

