Opened last year, on the former Baltic site near Southwark underground station, Antillean celebrates the food of the Caribbean islands (described as ‘Pan-Caribbean’. With the name derived from the beautiful islands of the Antilles, Antillean is the first solo restaurant from chef Michael Hanbury (formerly Chino-Latino and Asia De Cuba) showcasing chef’s love of Caribbean food, reflecting on the islands’ French, African, Spanish, Indian, Dutch, and Chinese influences. From the restaurant’s special new menu for Veganuary 2022, this clean, refreshing green mango salad recipe teams the green mango with red pepper, cherry tomatoes, spring onions, and chopped herbs including mint, coriander and basil. The green mango salad is also paired with a vivid vinaigrette, comprising chilli, coriander, basil, mint, palm sugar, lime juice and a generous splash of hot sauce.

Additional vegan highlights from the Antillean menu include the likes of jackfruit curry served with butternut squash and steamed rice; rasta pasta featuring a mix of tomato, peppers, and coconut; and grilled aubergine with stir fried ackee, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and a hum of chilli.

On the recent launch of Antillean, chef patron Michael Hanbury said: “I see Antillean as a great opportunity to open up the incredibly varied flavours and spices of the Caribbean. People think only of Jamaican food like jerk chicken and rice and peas. But the influences on all the islands are global. We are reflecting this and so much more at Antillean.”

Green Mango Salad A clean, refreshing salad recipe from Antillean. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Michael Hanbury, Chef Patron at Antillean Ingredients 200 g green mango chopped julienne

10 g fresh basil

200 g red pepper chopped julienne

20 g spring onions chopped julienne

10 g fresh mint finely chopped

10 g coriander finely chopped

200 g cherry tomatoes

Black pepper

Salt For the vinaigrette 10 g dried chilli

10 g all spice

50 g coriander

50 g basil

50 g mint

25 g hot sauce

25 g palm sugar/brown sugar

50 ml lime juice Instructions To make the vinaigrette dressing, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

To assemble the salad, mix all of the prepared ingredients in a large bowl. Pour over the vinaigrette and mix thoroughly before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

In addition to the Veganuary menu, Antillean is also offering 50 per cent off of the entire a la carte menu throughout January 2022. A 24/7 Happy Hour will also run throughout the month, with cocktails priced at £8.50 and 50 per cent off double spirits. Prosecco will also be available for £35 per bottle, while 20 per cent discount will apply to bottles of wine and a 2-for-1 offer will be available on beers. Further information can be found on the Antillean website.

