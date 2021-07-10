If you’re a big fan of zesty lime or lemon desserts, you are going to fall in love with this layered fridge tart. Its easy to make and can be prepared in advance and left in the fridge overnight. Perfect for a stress-free summer dinner party dessert!

The best part is that it takes only 30 minutes to whip up, so if you have limited time, this recipe will save the day. Keep in mind though that it needs to set in the fridge.

Layered fridge tart: What do you need?

This fool-proof recipe calls for very few ingredients: Just some limes or lemons, cream, a tin of sweetened condensed milk and a packet of Tennis biscuits which can be switched up with some Graham Crackers. Creamy citrus tart made from just lemons and a tin of condensed milk.

How to achieve the perfect sweet and tangy mix

Add enough lime (or lemon) juice to the condensed milk so that it is thick enough and you decide just how tangy you want your fridge tart to be.

Place the condensed milk and cream in a mixing bowl and add lime juice 5ml at a time while combining with an electric mixer. Taste after every 5ml and add to suit your taste. The lime juice will curdle the condensed milk and it will finally turn lighter in colour and change the texture.

Be sure to end with a fairly tangy mixture to offset the sweetness of the condensed milk.

Layered fridge tart variation

To give this sweet and creamy citrus fridge tart a more biscuit-like taste and texture, use 1/2 the ingredients while still using the same quantity of lime juice.

After layering the ingredients decorate with the leftover biscuit crumbs and lime rind or berries. Serve with ice cream for some added decadence!

Creamy Lime and Condensed Milk Layered Fridge Tart This lovely lime and condensed milk layered fridge tart makes for a super delish sweet and tangy summer treat. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 4 hours Total Time: 4 hours 20 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 tins condensed milk

500 ml cream

1/2 cup lime juice

1 tbsp lime rind

1-2 packets Tennis biscuits/ Graham Crackers Instructions Prepare a dish of your choice: Spray with cooking spray, line with baking paper or cling wrap.

Using an electric mixer, add the condensed milk, cream, and lime juice together and mix until thick.

In the dish of your choice, add a layer of the mixture, then a layer of biscuits, repeat until all the ingredients have been used apart from a biscuit or two.

End with a layer of biscuits.

Crumb the left-over biscuits and set them aside.

Place the tart in the freezer for two hours to make sure it sets or in fridge for about four hours.

When set, remove the tart, and place upside down on the serving dish and remove cling wrap or baking paper.

Sprinkle with the left-over crumbs and lime rind (optional).

If having this as a dessert, serve with ice-cream. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Green Thai Fish Curry