Whether you’re trying to go vegetarian, or just enjoy mushrooms in general, these mushroom steaks with spinach and mashed cauliflower are a must-try!

Why Mushrooms As Steak?

For this recipe, we will be using brown mushrooms, and the best type of brown mushroom to make “steaks” out of is portobellos. The reason being that portobello mushrooms have a wider cap and quite a meaty texture. Combined with a homemade marinade, the flavour of these mushroom steaks are to die for. The strong tomato flavour brings an acidic sweetness to the dish that blends beautifully with the creaminess of the mashed cauliflower. Match made in heaven!

Some of you may wonder, why have a mushroom steak when you can have an actual steak? With the mushroom steak, not only does it taste delicious, but there are also plenty of health benefits that come with it! Portobellos are natural cancer fighters and protect the immune system. They are full of antioxidants and can act as a natural anti-inflammatory. And if this isn’t enough reason to convince you that mushrooms should always have space on your plate, they are also high in protein, which makes them the perfect meat substitute!

Going Vegan Has Never Been This Easy

This mushroom steak with spinach and mashed cauliflower recipe is so easy to turn into a vegan dish. Most kinds of margarine are vegan so be sure to swap it out with the butter. And either leave out the cheese or swap the parmesan out for vegan cheese. And just like that, you have a delicious vegan meal!

If the amazing world of mushrooms has intrigued you, be sure to check out our Oyster Mushroom Sliders & Vegan Coleslaw recipe.