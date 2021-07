This over-the-top farmhouse (or full English) breakfast is the morning meal families dream about. This recipe is super hearty and delicious and we’re betting your family will love this meal for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Full English breakfasts are so popular that they’re pretty much offered throughout the day as all-day breakfast.

The benefits of breakfast

The tradition of eating a morning meal has existed since ancient times, though it was not until the 15th century that “breakfast” came into use in written English to describe it, literally meaning “to break the fasting period of the prior night”.

Eating breakfast can aid concentration and mental performance.

It provides you with the nutrients and energy needed for an active lifestyle.

Research shows that breakfast eaters are less depressed and have lower levels of stress than breakfast skippers.

Protein-packed full farmhouse breakfast

A full English or farmhouse breakfast is best done the old-fashioned way. And this slow-cooked big Sunday breakfast recipe boasts the full monty. We’re talking lamb chops, mini steaks, sausages, bacon, eggs, baked beans, tomatoes and mushrooms. With such variety there is sure to be something for everyone.

Grilling option

This indulgent breakfast is a really meaty meal with a great combination of flavours. Instead of being a “fry -up” most of the breakfast is grilled in the oven with only the mushrooms and eggs sautéed an fried respectively. And of course there is the timing of the toast.

So yes, making a full English breakfast takes a bit of juggling act, but you’re family will love you for it!

If there are any leftovers, spread the love by using the shredded meat and sausages in burritos and casseroles.

Full Farmhouse Breakfast This ultimate protein-packed farmhouse breakfast will keep your family going throughout the day like champions. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 6 lamb chops

6 mini steaks

6 sausages

6 cheese grillers

12 pieces of bacon

12 eggs

1 tsp crushed garlic

3 thick sliced tomatoes

1 tin baked beans

400 gram sliced mushrooms

30 ml olive oil

1 tsp fresh thyme

barbecue spice (to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

15 ml butter

2 cups grated cheese

jam of your choice

6 slices bread Instructions Pre-heat your oven to 140°C and place a large empty oven dish in the oven.

Put the hot plate on setting 3 with a heat-proof dish and lid.

On a hot, grill plate grill the bacon till cooked.

Rub the lamb chops with the olive oil, garlic and thyme.

Grill to get even grill marks on both sides and season to taste.

Place in warm oven.

Place in the hot oven dish to keep warm.

Grill the sausages and cheese grillers, and place in the hot oven tray.

In a saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat then add the mushrooms.

Sauté the mushrooms with salt and pepper.

Place the sauce pan in the oven to keep the food warm.

Grill the tomatoes then place in the oven tray.

Grill the mini steaks to medium, place in the oven to keep warm.

In a greased frying pan, heat vegetable oil to medium heat.

Grease egg rings well; then place in the frying pan. Fry eggs to soft/medium.

Place in the oven to keep warm.

Place six plates in the oven to warm; then serve food on a hot plate with toast. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

