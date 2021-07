This irresistible melt-in-your-mouth coconut tart is made from basic ingredients and requires minimal effort: Simply mix it all together and bake in the oven! The tart is moist and delicious eaten warm or cold.

Great for the family and if you’re making these for a tea party, be sure to make two! Coconut lovers will go “coco-loco” after the first bite!

Coconut tart: Perfect dessert or tea time snack

Sticky, sweet and loaded with coconut, this delicious dessert or tea time snack is made with flour, eggs, butter, milk, sugar, vanilla, and of course, desiccated coconut.

The sugar add just the right amount of sweetness . However if you have a very sweet tooth, then we suggest you increase the sugar quantity to one cup. The warm and comforting hint of vanilla essence completes this tart beautifully!

Our Coconut Tart does not have a flaky crust base, but instead resembles a fluffy, cake-like texture. Flour in this case acts as a thickener and also helps with the moist texture

Health benefits of coconut

Eating coconut may improve cholesterol levels and help decrease stomach fat, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Coconut is low in carbohydrates and rich in amino acids, healthy fats, and fibre.