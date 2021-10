Why use lamb shanks?

Lamb shanks are the perfect cut for when you’re planning on a slow-cooked meal. The bone running through the centre provides a ton of flavour, as it releases collagen whilst cooking which tenderises the meat. And one of the best ways to cook lamb shanks is by braising it before allowing it to slow-cook.

What does it mean to braise?

The braising technique is the act of searing or frying food (usually meat or vegetables) lightly. Thereafter, it is slow-cooked in a closed pan with a small amount of liquid.

Before starting the braising method, you will have to dredge the meat in flour. Pat the shanks dry and cover in flour. This will help to seal all the moisture inside the meat, thus keeping the lamb from getting dry or tough while cooking.

Thereafter you will be frying the lamb before placing them in an oven tray with the chopped vegetables, red wine, bay leaves, oregano, and stock. From there it can be left for about 3 hours as the shanks get infused with the aromatic flavours. All that is left after this is to enjoy!

Lamb Shanks Cooked To Perfection Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 4 lamb shanks of about 600 to 800 g each

100 g flour

100 ml olive oil

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 red pepper

2 carrots

2 sticks of celery

1 onion, cut into quarters

250 ml red wine

2 bay leaves

600 ml vegetable stock

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Instructions Preheat your oven to 220° C / 428° F t

Place tomatoes, peppers, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic in your food processor and chop very finely. (If you do not have a food processor, you will have to chop all the vegetables yourself.)

Roll the lamb shanks in the flour and shake off the excess flour.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and fry the shanks until nicely browned.

Place the shanks in an oven tray of your choice.

Add the finely chopped vegetables, red wine, bay leaves, oregano, and stock to the shanks. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and cover with foil or lid

Place in the preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes then lower heat to 160° C/ 320° F

Cook for at least 3 hours or until the meat virtually falls off the bone. Uncover the meat and let it cook further to reduce some of the juice if necessary. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

