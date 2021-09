Enjoy this flavourful lamb shank recipe on a bed of polenta or mashed potatoes. Then, drizzle the tasty marinade sauce over and garnish with fresh mint leaves or parsley. Sunday lunch here we come!

Flavourful Marinade for the Lamb Shank

This marinade is packed with warm, spicy flavours, blending beautifully with the lamb. The spices that you will need to create this tasteful marinade are:

Green chillies

Red chillies

Smoked paprika

Oregano

Cumin seeds

Cinnamon sticks

Garlic

If your palette cannot handle the hot spice, feel free to only put one of each chilli in the dish. If this will still be too much, leave the chillies completely out of the marinade.

Not only will these flavours produce a deliciously fragrant lamb shank, but the spices are also good for you! Cumin seeds and cinnamon, for example, is a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Cumin may also help with cholesterol and blood sugar issues. All the more reason to enjoy these spices.

Get (pressured) cooking

For the best results, we suggest preparing this lamb shank recipe in a pressure cooker. As a result, the tender meat will be falling off the bone in no time.

After browning the marinaded lamb on both sides, the leftover marinade will be used to deglaze the pan and to create a delicious sauce. Once the red wine and chicken stock are added, let the pressure cooker do its thing for about 1 hour and 15 minutes.