UK Overview for Wednesday 23 June 2021

Cloud and patchy rain and drizzle across northwest UK spreading to some other northern and western areas, keeping it cool. Warmer and sunnier across much of the east and south.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Fine for most on Thursday. Rain across the northwest pushes slowly southeast, then turns increasingly showery through Friday. Showers probably confined to the south by Saturday, with dry conditions elsewhere.

London Weather forecast for today:

A chilly start in some rural areas, otherwise, it will be a fine and dry day with sunnier skies for many. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday, with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: -5%

Largely fine and dry on Thursday, before rain or showers move southeast overnight. Further showers on Friday and Saturday, possibly heavy and thundery at times. Warm in the sunshine.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

