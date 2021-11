This French apple tart is perfect for those who are not fond of too sweet desserts. This delectable dessert tart is super easy to make and is the perfect blend of the sweet and tart taste.

Easiest tart dough

We are all about keeping it quick and easy when it comes to cooking. And for the dough of the pie, all you need is a roll of store-bought puff pastry. Remember to make sure that the roll is completely thawed before unrolling it, otherwise, the dough can easily break or tear.

Once rolled out in the desired shape and placed in your tart pan, freeze the dough again for 30 minutes. This way it will hold its shape once the apples are added.

All about the apples

For this tart, you will be needing 4 apples – 2 green and 2 red. And the mix of the two kinds of apples adds to the perfect blend of tartness and sweetness.

The green apples are a bit sourer in taste and have thicker skin, thus making them crispier. And the red apples, on the other hand, are much sweeter, juicy and thin-skinned.

Once the apple slices are laid out in the desired pattern, it’s time to cover them in sugar and butter before popping the pie in the oven. Once in the oven, the apples will start to form a delicious caramelised layer.

Top it off with some whipped cream

And finally, to top off the perfect apple pie, all you need to do is whip some cream. But don’t worry, the sweetness of the cream won’t overpower the rest of the pie as a big pinch of sea salt is added to the whipped cream.

Easy French Apple Tart Indulge in the sweet caramelised taste of this delicious French apple tart and top it off with a creamy and salty surprise. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings: 8 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients FOR THE TART DOUGH 400 g good quality frozen puff party (dethawed) FOR THE APPLE TART 4 large apples, 2 red, and 2 green

57 g butter, salted or unsalted

61 g caster sugar GARNISHING 250 ml heavy cream

caster sugar to taste

flaky salt – Maldon (Optional) Instructions Use a removable bottom tart pan: sprayed with nonstick spray.

Roll out the dough slightly into a more or less round circle to fit in your tart dish. Use as much flour as needed to prevent the dough from sticking, and every few rolls, flip the dough over.

Transfer dough to the tart pan, fit the dough into the pan, trimming the edges.

Transfer to freezer for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200C – 400ºF and place a rack in the centre of the oven. Prepare the Apples Cut the “cheeks” of the apples off of the core into four pieces, each piece will have one large flat side. Lay each piece on its flat side and slice thinly, keeping the slices together as you go.

Remove the tart pan from the freezer.

Arrange the slices around the tart in any pattern you desire, fanning the apples as you go along. This may take some practice. You may need to cut some of the apple fans to fit.

Sprinkle evenly with the 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cubed butter. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. For the last 5 to 10 minutes increase the oven temperature slightly to get a nice caramelisation on the apple slices. Make the whipped cream Place the heavy cream in the bowl, whip until soft peaks begin to form. Add caster sugar to taste.

Add a big pinch of sea salt and beat to combine and until the peaks begin getting firmer. Taste the mixture, it should be slightly sweet and the salt should be noticeable, although the whipped cream should not taste salty.

*Serve the tart warm or at room temperature with dollops of whipped cream. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

