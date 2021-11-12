Today’s front pages are filled with yet more damming stories on the bruised Tory government.

The second jobs saga shows no sign of abating after Owen Paterson was found to have broken the centuries-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

The latest outrage involves claims former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox breached parliamentary rules by undertaking external work from his Westminster office.

He is one of 90 Conservative MPs who have taken on extra jobs on top of their work in parliament, compared with three from Labour.

Focussing on the matter, the i reveals that Natalie Elphicke, who said anti-poverty campaigner and footballer Marcus Rashford “should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics”, has a second job.

The Times writes 14 MPs are letting out homes they own in London while claiming expenses for the rent of another property, with the group including Sir Geoffrey Cox himself.

The Times writes about MPs filling pockets using rent expenses loophole.

A health story leads the Daily Mirror, the paper saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked three times to wear a mask during a recent visit to a hospital.

In other politics news, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said a decent prime minister needs “more than weird hair” writes the Daily Star, the paper’s headline saying “Klopp Boots Bozo in the Ballon D’Ors”.

