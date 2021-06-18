











This naturally sweetened steamed apple dessert is packed with wholesome goodness. Simply combine some apples, cinnamon, raisins and a dash of lemon juice. Pop into the oven for about 40 minutes for the perfect gluten-free plant-based dessert.

The natural sugar in the apples and raisins makes for a divine caramelised apple dessert guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth. And of course, baked apple and cinnamon is a match made in heaven! Plus the house smells like an apple-cinnamon paradise while cooking this dish.

The lemon juice will balance the sweetness

This steamed apple dessert is perfect on its own, but you can add some extra goodness by topping it with Bulgarian yogurt or some decadence with fresh cream or vanilla ice cream. Feel free to add chopped pecans or walnuts to the topping mixture for added crunch and flavour. And don’t forget to scoop out the sweet caramel sauce from the bottom of the pan and drizzle it over the dessert before serving!

Which apples work best for this dessert? Granny Smith apples are always a winner for any kind of baking, but for this recipe you can really use any apple you have on hand — even mixing the varieties.

Steamed Apple Dessert with Cinnamon and Raisins

Ingredients:
3 apples halved and core removed

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup raisins

250 ml water

1 tbsp lemon juice Instructions Preheat the oven to 160°C.

In an ovenproof dish, add the water and place the apples in the water.

Sprinkle the raisins and cinnamon over the apples.

Cover the dish with tin foil and bake for 40 minutes.

Serve with yogurt of fresh cream. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

