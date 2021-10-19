Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 19 October 2021

Some southeastern areas of England mainly dry, with some bright and warm spells. Many other areas cloudy with areas of rain, some heavy, moving northeast. Breezy and very mild.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Often windy with coastal gales. Turning drier and less windy into Friday but still showery for some and noticeably colder.

London Weather forecast for today:

Patchy rain should clear through the morning, leaving a drier and brighter spell in the afternoon before further heavy rain arrives later. Very mild. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

