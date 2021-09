Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a bowl of creamy Italian potato and salami soup? With this soup being so quick and easy to prepare, all you have to do is top it off with some homemade croutons, and you’re ready to feast!

Why we can’t resist this potato soup

This is a must-have recipe for those nights when you don’t know what to cook. You only need a few main ingredients, and voila! You’ll have dinner ready in less than an hour.

This potato soup is also the perfect combination of rich and creamy. Whether you choose to use low-fat or full cream milk, the desired creamy texture will be met once the milk and sour cream are mixed in with the potatoes. And remember to bring that Italian goodness back with some parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish.

Chef’s Tip

Before adding any more salt to the soup, be sure to taste it first. The added salami sticks and chicken stock already brings a salty flavour to the dish

Homemade croutons is a must-have

The croutons are really the most perfect component that just makes this soup even better. These croutons bring an extra bite to the soup with flavours like chilli and paprika coming through strongly. They are so easy to make, and if you make them once, you will keep wanting to add them to dishes. Croutons work great in salads too!

