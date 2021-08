This melt-in-your-mouth dish is full of flavour and fiber, and is a healthy weeknight meal or a nutritious snack that is still so succulent and tasty. This Creamy Corn Stuffed Gem Squash with Green Beans is completely gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan due to the simple substitution of regular cheese with vegan cheese, but feel free to use the real thing.

Why Gem Squash?

Although it is thought to be a vegetable, gem squash is actually considered a fruit, and is a particularly healthy one. Gem squash is one of the most popular and healthy foods, with an ample amount of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B and C, and beta-carotene. It has a high water and fiber content, and is low in calories. It is also available all year round!

When gem squash is cooked, it has the softest texture that just melts in your mouth. This, paired with creamed corn and melted cheese will deliver the creamiest texture and a rich flavor that is both savory and sweet. The sweetcorn also contributes to a lovely crunchy texture.

Enjoy this dish as a side for a meal or as a meal on its own with the addition of some more roasted veggies!

Creamy Corn Stuffed Gem Squash with Green Beans Surprise your family with a healthy yet very satisfying side dish with this corn stuffed gem squash that is full of flavour and nutrients. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Creamy Corn Stuffed Gem Squash 150 g Tin Cream Style Corn

10 ml Olive Oil

50 g Frozen Corn

25 g White Onion

0.25 g Red Chilli Finely chopped

1 g Ground Cumin

1 g Ground Coriander

1 g Chive

1 Gem Squash Halved and cooked

30 g Vegan Cheddar Cheese For the Green Beans 90 g Green Beans Top and tail

5 ml Olive Oil

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Fine Pepper Instructions For the Creamy Corn Gem Squash Heat olive oil in a pan & fry onions until translucent.

Add chilli, spices & blackened corn kernels to the onions. Cook for a few minutes.

Add cream style corn & chives to the pan & stir through. Season with salt & pepper. Set aside.

Place gem squash in pot of boiling water & steam until cooked. When cooked, remove from the pot & use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. Discard seeds.

Spoon the creamed corn mixture into the cooked gem squash halves & grated cheddar.

Place under the grill & let cheese melt until golden & bubbly. For the Green Beans Heat olive oil in a pan, add garlic & blanched green beans. Fry for a few minutes.

Add lemon juice & seasonings. Cook until liquid has evaporated. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

