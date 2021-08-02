Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 2 August 2021

Northern areas of UK keep plenty of dry weather and occasional sunshine. Further south, some brighter, warmer interludes, but showers are likely to turn heavier in places later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Remaining changeable with showers, perhaps some longer spells of rain, some heavy. The best of any fine weather likely across the north on Tuesday. Temperatures close to average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Starting dry and bright before cloud builds to give some slow-moving showers by the afternoon. These may again be heavy with a risk of thunder near the south coast. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday and Wednesday mainly fine with some sunshine but increasing risk of showers each afternoon. Breezier and cloudier by Thursday with showers or longer spells of rain.

