This tart is for all the coconut lovers out there. Not only does it contain deliciously creamy coconut cream, but sweet desiccated coconut too.

This tart is pretty simple to make and you’ll be enjoying that first bite in no time. You will be needing a springform pan for this recipe to ensure the shape of the tart is perfect. A springform pan is a round cake pan that has a removable bottom and sides.

A dash or two of essence

Two important ingredients that will be added to this tart is vanilla and almond essence. This breaks the coconut flavour just enough so that it isn’t too overpowering, but compliments the coconut flavour at the same time.

Chef’s Tip

Separating the egg yolks from the egg whites can be very tricky, especially if you haven’t done it before. When cracking the egg, try catching the yolk either in your hand or in the other half of the cracked egg. From there, pass the yolk back and forth until all the whites have run down into a bowl beneath you.

Bake the tart in the oven for about 45 minutes to an hour. Check the firmness of the tart at the 45-minute mark. That extra 15 minutes should then bake the tart to perfection. Sprinkle the tart with more coconut flakes for that extra touch and enjoy.

Coconut Cream Tart Delight This coconut cream tart is the perfect dessert to quickly whip up. The recipe is simple enough to follow and the result is absolutely delicious. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 30 ml soft butter

250 ml sugar

4 large eggs, Separate Egg Yolks From Egg Whites

250 ml self rising flour

2 ml salt

800 ml coconut cream, (2 x 400ml cans coconut cream)

100 g desiccated coconut

2.05 ml vanilla essence

2.05 ml almond essence Instructions Preheat the oven to 180° C / 350° F (slightly less temperature for a fan oven).

Prepare a springform cake tin of your choice with non stick coconut spray.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add egg yolks one at a time and mix for about 3 minutes then add the coconut cream slowly until it forms a smooth paste.

Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, fold in 50g of the desiccated coconut.

Add the beaten egg whites into the batter and mix slightly.

Bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, making sure the cake is firm in the middle.

*Sprinkle with coconut before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

