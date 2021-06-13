Coconut cake balls (or snowballs) are easy to make with your favourite boxed cake mix, butter cream frosting, caramel, fresh cream and, of course, lots of shredded coconut!
Many hands make for even lighter work as kids can help roll them in the coconut, turning these cake balls into snowy bites ideal for any type of party. Eat them by hand, turn them into cake pops, or even use them to “build” a festive dessert centrepiece. They also make the perfect gift.
These cake balls are made with store-bought cake mix, but if you want you can always make your own cake mix from scratch. For this recipe we’ve used vanilla cake mix, but why not experiment with some chocolate cake mix? Just bake it, let it cool to room temperature and crumble it into a large bowl.
In order to make your cake balls moist and delicious, we’ve added some butter cream frosting, which — along with the Caramel Treat and cream — act as a binder. Again, you can buy it pre-made from the grocery store or make your own homemade frosting.
Using your hands, combine all the ingredients. Form the mixture into balls and place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
The coconut cake balls can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week — if they last that long!
Ingredients
- 1 baked vanilla cake (box mix preferred)
- 200 ml butter cream frosting
- 30 ml Caramel Treat
- 30 ml fresh cream
- 250 ml coconut, shredded
Instructions
- Make the vanilla cake according to the instructions
- Allow the cake to cool completely
- Crumble the cake
- Add the butter cream, caramel and cream to the crumbled cake and mix well
- Shape the mixture into balls – as big or small as you like
- Roll the balls in the coconut until covered evenly
