Your G&T dessert dreams have been answered…This baked cheesecake has it all when it comes to the flavour department. It boasts the unique combination of a classic cocktail and dessert for a zingy gin and tonic cheesecake. Add some tangy lemon and a burst of blueberries and you have the perfect sweet treat for a grown-up dinner party.

The whole cheesecake is covered with a sweet homemade tonic-and-gelatine glaze and topped with juicy, nutrient-rich blueberries. It’s the perfect compliment to the creamy cheesecake and adds just enough blueberry flavour to offset the hint of gin and tang of lemon in the cheesecake.

The gin flavour isn’t overpowering in this recipe. Just enough to make your gin-loving friends sing with joy.

Baked cheesecake is the ultimate when it comes to perfecting a light-yet-rich-and-creamy cheesecake filling. While baked cheesecakes aren’t usually pitched as a recipe for beginners, you don’t need to be an experienced cook to make this recipe.

CHEF’S TIP:

The flavour will change depending on which gin or tonic you use, but rather opt for the stronger flavoured, good quality ones.

You can easily adjust this gin and tonic cheesecake recipe for children and non-alcohol drinkers. Just omit the addition of the alcohol and you’ve still got yourself a tasty lemon and blueberry cheesecake.

Baked Blueberry Gin & Tonic Cheesecake This gin-infused baked blueberry cheesecake makes for the ultimate sweet dessert treat at a grown-up dinner party. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 30 ml Sapphire Blue Gin

200 ml blue tonic

1 cup blueberries

250 ml castor sugar

600 gram full-fat cream cheese

200 ml cream

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

4 lemons (finely grated zest)

1 lemon (juice)

5 ml gelatine

1 ml blue food colouring

50 gram plain flour Crust: 1 packet of crumbled Tennis biscuits (or any coconut-based biscuits such as Graham Crackers, Nice biscuits or McVitie's Coconut Rings).

50 ml melted butter Instructions Crust: In a food processor, combine the biscuits and butter.

Press the biscuit mixture firmly into the bottom of a greased springform tin. Place in the fridge. Filling: Mix the cream cheese, 200ml castor sugar, gin, cream, lemon zest, juice, flour, vanilla and eggs. Pour over the crust.

Bake in a preheated oven, 180 degrees, for 50 minutes. The middle of the cheesecake must still be wobbly.

In a sauce pan, heat the tonic, 50 ml castor sugar, gelatine and add colouring as desired. Boil for 2 minutes.

When glaze has cooled and thickened, pour over the cooled cake and decorate with the blueberries. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

