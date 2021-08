Sometimes the cake craving grabs hold of us and just won’t let go. This is the perfect time to whip out the trusty “citrus cake infused with orange and lemon” recipe. You’ll have cake in under an hour and, technically, you’ll be eating fruit!

Let’s Get Baking

When baking a cake, it is always important to avoid two things: having a dry and dense cake. To create that perfect fluffy texture in a cake, the batter has to have enough air within it. So it is important to be precise with the recipe’s first step – mixing the butter and sugar together. Creaming these two ingredients together traps air in the cake batter, leading to that light, fluffy texture once the cake is baked.

The secret to producing a delicious, moist cake is to always use room temperature ingredients. This goes for the butter, the milk and the eggs. When the ingredients are room temperature, they will mix evenly and produce the best rise once the cake is in the oven.

Making The Syrup

The syrup is made with orange juice, which adds the perfect amount of zestiness and sweetness to the cake. Feel free to use bottled orange juice for the syrup. However, if you’re willing to make freshly squeezed orange juice, it will definitely add to the pungent citrus flavour of the cake. The trick with the syrup is to pour it over the hot cake so that it can seep through to the bottom.

Now you can have your cake and eat it too.

