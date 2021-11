Juicy Chicken Kebabs

The flavour of the chicken kebabs is all thanks to the marinade. And for this creamy marinade, we will be combining deliciously fragrant herbs such as rosemary and parsley, turmeric, and Greek Yoghurt. And as the chicken marinates in the yoghurt, the more tender and juicy the end result will be. So in other words, the longer the kebabs can marinate, the better.

Crunchy Coleslaw

The coleslaw is such a simple and easy side dish to make but absolutely packed with flavour. The almost bitter taste of cabbage blends beautifully with garlic, chives and lemon juice. The added garam masala and turmeric spice also bring a bit of richness to the coleslaw. And the turmeric in the coleslaw will compliment the turmeric in the chicken kebabs.

Freshly-grilled Corn

There’s nothing as satisfying as eating freshly grilled corn on the cob with butter and salt. But don’t worry, between all the buttery sweetness, there are some health benefits!

Corn is super rich in vitamin C, which in the long run can help protect cells from cancer and heart diseases. This deliciously versatile vegetable is also good for eye health and can prevent cataracts.

Chicken Kebabs with Grilled Corn and Crunchy Slaw If you're looking for a simple & also filling meal then these Chicken kebabs with grilled corn and a crunchy coleslaw is just what you need. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 5 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Chicken 160 g Chicken Breast

30 ml Greek Yogurt

2 g Whole Pepper

1 g Rosemary

1 g Parsley

1 g Turmeric

0.5 g Fine Salt For the Corn 200 g Whole Corn Boiled and grilled in the oven For the Cole Slaw 30 g Red Cabbage Shredded

30 g White Cabbage Shredded

30 g Carrot Julienne

10 ml Olive Oil

1 g Chives Chopped

7 ml Lemon Juice

1 g Garlic Chopped

0.25 g Garam Masala

0.25 g Turmeric Instructions For the Cole Slaw Blend olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin & salt together. Stir in chives.

Dress shredded vegetables & toss to coat. For the Chicken Kebabs In a bowl mix the yoghurt and chicken and allow to marinade for at least 45 minutes.

Once marinated remove from the yoghurt and skewer the chicken pieces and place in the oven for 25 minutes at 180°C. For the Grilled Corn Lather in butter and place in the oven for 40 minutes at 180°C. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Vegan Corn Dog with Potato Wedges and Crunchy Slaw