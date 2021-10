Even though the corn dog originated in America, many countries and cultures have made this popular snack their own. And this vegan version is definitely one that should stick around!

The great thing about these crowd favourites is that they are so quick and simple to make – you only need 15 minutes! So, grab your favourite brand of vegan sausages/bangers and get going.

What’s a corn dog without batter?

For the batter, you will be needing the following:

Cake flour

Treacle sugar

Baking powder

Turmeric

Soy milk

Once all your ingredients are mixed together, it’s time to dip the sausages/bangers. Remember to dredge the corn dogs in flour before dipping them in the batter. This will help that the batter clings to the surface of the sausage/banger better.

Chef’s tip

If you want more comfortable, bite-size corn dogs, try cutting the sausages/bangers in half before threading the skewers through.

Simple yet delicious sides

These sides are so easily enjoyable that you’ll want them every day. The coleslaw breaks the heaviness of the corn dogs and potatoes with its fresh and crisp flavours. Flavours of chives and garlic mixed with lemon bring that freshness, whilst the turmeric and garam masala brings richness to the dish.

Vegan Corn Dog with Potato Wedges and Crunchy Slaw Who says vegan food is boring? Indulge in these perfectly crunchy vegan corn dogs paired with the perfect sides. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Bianca Bassi Ingredients For the Corn Dog 2 Vegan Bangers

10 g Cake Flour

2 Skewers For the Batter 30 g Cake Flour

12 g Treacle Sugar

5 g Baking powder

1 g Turmeric

60 ml Soy Milk For the Wedges 200 g Potato

15 ml Olive Oil

2 ½ g Fine Pepper For the Cole Slaw 30 g Red Cabbage Shredded

30 g White Cabbage Shredded

30 g Carrots Julienne

10 ml Olive Oil

1 g Chives Chopped

7 ml Lemon Juice

1 g Garlic Chopped

½ g Garam Masala

½ g Turmeric Instructions For the Corn Dogs Thread the skewer through the sausage 3 quarters of the way.

Dust skewered hot dogs with flour.

To make the batter, whisk all the ingredients together until smooth.

Dip the floured sausages in the batter & deep fry until golden & crisp. For the Cole Slaw Blend olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin & salt together. Stir in chives.

Dress shredded vegetables & toss to coat. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

