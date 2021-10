This hearty and healthy chicken-based meal is the perfect well-balanced mid-week dinner for the whole family. Keep it simple and delicious!

Chef’s tip for the chicken breasts

Before frying the chicken in a pan, pound the meat with a meat mallet or the flat side of a pan. This is to make the chicken breasts as even in size as possible. When each piece of chicken is a different size, they will cook at uneven rates. Thus, if you don’t pound them out, some breasts will cook faster than others, leaving the thinner ones dried out while the thicker ones can be undercooked. Pounding also tenderizes the meat, which will leave you with more tender meat once cooked.

The Dill sauce

Another great thing about this chicken dish is how easy the sauce is to make. All you have to dis mix the ingredients together and enjoy!

The added flavours like whole grain mustard, turmeric and lime really enhance the dill flavour. And the dill sauce compliments the lemon flavour of the chicken perfectly.

Serve on a bed of broccoli-leek rice

And finally, bring it all together with the broccoli-leek rice. This is such an easy and tasty way to mix a side dish up, especially with something like rice that can easily become bland.

This recipe recommends using wild rice, however since wild rice can take quite long to cook, feel free to use any other rice or even grains like couscous.

Chicken Breast with Creamy Dill Sauce & Broccoli-Leek Rice This Chicken Breast served with Creamy Dill Sauce & Broccoli-Leek Rice is a hearty and healthy meal that can’t go wrong. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Chicken 200 g Chicken Breast

15 ml Olive Oil

2 g Garlic Chopped

15 ml Lemon Juice

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt

120 g Lemon Slices For the Dill Sauce 60 ml Sour Cream

5 ml Wholegrain Mustard

1 g Lime Leaf

5 ml Lemon Juice

0.25 g Ground Coriander

0.25 g Dill Chopped

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt For the Broccoli-Leek Rice 70 g Wild Rice Cooked

100 g Broccoli Florets

50 g Leek Finely chopped

25 g White Onion Finely chopped

15 g Butter

2 g Garlic Chopped

1 g Coarse Pepper

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt Instructions For the Chicken Heat olive oil in a pan. When hot, add chicken breast fry until golden brown.. Flip & continue cooking.

While cooking, add garlic, lemon juice, salt & pepper.

Transfer to a baking tray, top with lemon slices & continue cooking in oven. For the Dill Cream Sauce Combine all the ingredients together, whisk until well combined & serve with chicken. For the Broccoli Rice Heat butter in a pan. Add leeks, onion & garlic. Fry for a few minutes then add broccoli & seasoning.

Continue cooking until slightly toasted then mix into cooked rice. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Bacon-wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts