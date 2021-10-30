Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 30 October 2021

Heavy rain clearing eastern areas, then all parts seeing a mixture of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west with a risk of thunder.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Changeable with showers, longer spells of rain, and some limited sunny/clear spells in-between. Often windy, with gales around southern and western coasts at times. Temperatures are a little below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy, breezy, and wet during the morning, the rain perhaps turning heavy briefly before clearing eastwards into the afternoon. Drier and brighter later, with sunshine and perhaps the odd shower. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

Successive bouts of wet and windy weather make progress eastwards leading to temperatures below average. Some sunny spells are also likely, these perhaps most widespread on Monday.

