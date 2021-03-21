Making these stuffed chicken breasts is never a disappointment! Crispy bacon, tender chicken and cream cheese is a match made in heaven. The cream cheese filling infuses the chicken breasts with plenty of flavour and moisture on the inside and the “bacon wrap” keeps the chicken from drying out.

The combination of basil cream cheese and sun-dried tomatoes in this bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken breast recipe brings a delicious Italian taste twist to the table.

For a one-pan meal, put some potatoes in the pan with the chicken breasts, then bake until the chicken is cooked through, bacon is crispy and potatoes are tender!

Some of the stuffing may leak out during the cooking process. Don’t fret! It will just add more flavour to those juicy potatoes roasting away in the bacon drippings.

CHEF’S TIP:

Do not use thick-cut bacon for this recipe, as it will take longer to get crispy in the oven.

You can either use a spoon to fill the chicken or put the filling into a plastic bag and snip the tip to create a makeshift pastry bag to squeeze the filling into the chicken.

For a variation on the chicken cream cheese filling, why not add chopped spinach instead of the sun-dried tomatoes?

Swap the potatoes for sweet potatoes or even some cubed butternut.

Bacon-wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast Serve up this delicious bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken breasts meal for dinner and watch your family lick their plates clean! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 800 gram chicken breasts

8 tsp sun-dried tomatoes and basil cream cheese

2 tbsp garlic crushed

250 ml olive oil extra virgin

8 strips streaky bacon

2 tbsp chicken spice

salt & pepper freshly ground to taste Instructions Make the marinade by mixing the olive oil and chopped garlic in a bowl.

Add the salt, pepper and chicken spice and give it a final stir.

Cut a slit through the middle of each chicken breast.

Once cut, place the chicken breasts into the bowl with marinade.

Make sure all of the chicken is submerged in the marinade and leave for 20 minutes.

Once the chicken breasts are marinated, insert two teaspoons of cream cheese into the middle of the chicken breasts where the slit has been made.

Wrap two pieces of bacon around the chicken breast and place into an oven dish.

Place the prepared chicken breasts into a preheated oven at 180°C for 25 minutes until the bacon is crispy.

Remove from the oven and enjoy! Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

