These chicken and pea rice balls are a great party snack, appetizer, or even a whole meal if you eat enough of them! And trust us, with the deliciously tangy mayo that is served with it, you won’t want to stop.

The balls themselves consist of cooked and shredded chicken breasts combined with fresh flavours such as garlic, onion and lemongrass. From there the cooked and cooled jasmine rice and mozzarella cheese is added and lastly, the peas go into the mixture too.

This recipe is also great for when you have leftover ingredients such as rice and chicken in the fridge.

Once all the rice balls have been shaped, it’s time to dredge them in flour, egg and breadcrumbs. The dredging process also helps to seal the moisture of the rice ball inside. Thus ensuring that the end result won’t be dry or tough to eat.

And finally, it’s time to serve the perfectly fried chicken and pea rice balls with that deliciously tangy mayo sauce. All you need is your favourite brand of mayonnaise and add a little bit of lime juice. The lime juice will enhance the flavours of the lemongrass and garlic in the rice balls.

Chef’s tip

To make sure that the rice balls are all the same size, use a spoon for when you are shaping them. An ice cream scoop works especially well.

Chicken and Pea Rice Balls with Tangy Mayo A whole meal wrapped up into one, these Chicken & Pea Rice Balls are a convenient way to fit in all of those food groups in one go! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Chicken and Pea Balls 40 g Chicken Breast Cooked and shredded

1 g Garlic Powder

1 g Onion Powder

0.125 g Dried Lemon Grass

1 g Fine Salt

20 g Frozen Peas Thawed

40 g Jasmine Rice Cooked and cooled

10 g Mozzarella Cheese Grated To Crumb 5 g Cake Flour

0.5 Egg

20 g Breadcrumbs For the Tangy Mayo 30 ml Mayonnaise

2.5 ml Lime Juice Instructions For the Chicken and Pea Balls Cook the rice in a pot for 15 minutes at high heat.

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, combine thoroughly using your hands.

Shape into 50g portions & roll into balls.

Crumb by dipping in flour, then egg then panko crumbs.

Fry in sunflower oil until crispy & golden. For the Tangy Mayo Mix together & serve with the rice balls. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

